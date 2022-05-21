Monkeypox: UK faces ‘significant increase’ in cases as more infections are found in Europe and US | UK News





The UK is facing a “significant increase” in monkey chickenpox cases next week as new infections are reported in mainland Europe and the US, experts warn.

More than 100 confirmed or suspected cases have been reported worldwide, including 20 in the UK, and most infections in Spain are related to saunas in Madrid.

Switzerland recorded its first confirmed case on Saturday after an infected person developed a fever and rash and became unwell, authorities said.

The infection came after “close physical contact abroad,” he added, and those affected are being quarantined at home.

Dutch officials said on Saturday that “a few patients” had contracted monkeypox.

And in Germany, at least two monkey cases were recorded in Berlin after the country’s first infection was discovered in Munich on Friday.

In the United States, a patient in New York City was identified with monkey pox after the first case was confirmed in Massachusetts earlier this week.

Spain, Portugal, Italy, Sweden and Canada all came after reports of infections last week in young people who had never traveled to Africa before.

France, Belgium and Australia reported their first cases on Friday.

Some UK health centers are blocking people from walking to slow the spread of infection.

The British Sexual Health and HIV Association (BASHH) president told Sky News that some clinic staff had received a smallpox vaccine that could be effective against monkey pox, and discussions are ongoing about giving it to “potentially at risk groups.”

4:24 Monkey chickenpox: what we know

Dr Claire Dewsnap said, “Our response here is very important.

“There will be more diagnoses next week. How many diagnoses can be made.

“The most worrisome thing is that the infection has already spread across Europe.

“It’s already spreading to the general public. It’s terrific to have everyone’s contact information.

“It could be a really important number over the next two or three weeks.”

Dr Dewsnap said he expects more monkey chickenpox cases to be confirmed across the UK.

“We are expecting a significant increase this week next week,” she added.

Scientists bewildered by the spread of monkey pox

Dr. Dewsnap said he was concerned about the impact on other infections as staff moved away to combat monkey pox in a situation where “public health budgets have declined significantly over the past decade.”

“Some clinics where there have been cases have had to advise people not to come,” she added.

“They did it primarily because if someone had symptoms consistent with monkey chickenpox, they would sit in the waiting room and infect others.

“They have implemented phone classification everywhere.”

Image: Monkey chickenpox usually causes mild symptoms including fever, muscle aches and pains, and a blistering and crusting rash.

Scientists say they are puzzled by the recent spread of the disease in Europe and North America.

Cases of smallpox-associated disease have previously only been seen in people associated with Central and West Africa.

The UK Health Security Agency says that many of the latest cases in the UK and Europe have been found in gay and bisexual men.

Sauna associated with most cases in Spain

The World Health Organization (WHO) said there are around 80 confirmed cases and 50 more suspected cases worldwide.

In Spain, 24 new cases were reported on Friday, mainly in the Madrid region, where the local government has shut down saunas associated with the majority of infections.

So far, no one has died from the outbreak.

Monkey chickenpox usually causes fever, chills, rashes, and lesions on the face or genitals.

First discovered in monkeys, the disease can be transmitted from person to person through close physical contact and is caused by the monkey pox virus.

Read more:Monkeypox: What do you know about the UK’s largest virus outbreak? How does it infect, what are the symptoms, and how easily does it spread?

Professor David Heymann, expert in epidemiology of infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said: “There are two types of viruses. Central Africa has a very deadly virus. This virus has a mortality rate of 10%. It causes a disease similar to smallpox. .

“Fortunately, the disease has not yet spread outside of Africa, and we hope not because people are very sick and do not travel.

“The disease that is occurring in Europe and North America is a West African strain of virus that is very moderate and can cause a skin rash, one or two lesions on the skin, fever and swollen lymph nodes. There are swollen glands and muscle pain, but in most cases it is not fatal. does not.

“It’s not fatal because it can be fatal in less than 1% of people.”

