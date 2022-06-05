UK Weather: Heavy rains and thunderstorms threaten festival street parties





Rain showers accompanied by strong thunder will disrupt the Queens Platinum Jubilee Sunday celebrations.

Just as the British are making their last minute preparations for today’s street party, the Weather Service has issued an additional severe weather warning for a thunderstorm that will cover most of England and Wales from midnight to 6pm on Sunday.

More than 60,000 people are said to have registered today to host the Big Jubilee Lunch in the UK, with an additional 10 million typically expected to attend the outdoor festival.

However, dangerous conditions could disrupt many plans across the country.

The forecast is for heavy rain and thunderstorms in parts of England and Wales in the early hours of Sunday, moving from the continent to the UK.

Meteorological Department officials warned that the result of rain and thunderstorms would affect more areas, with areas expected to be more extensive than Friday night and early Saturday.

Meteorological Agency chief meteorologist Dan Suri said: “In contrast to last night and this morning, there is a chance that we will see heavy rain and thunderstorms in more places within the alert area on Sunday. there is.

Some areas can get up to 1520 millimeters of rain per hour with a chance of as little as 50 millimeters per hour, mostly seen in the Midlands, southeast England and parts of East Anglia, with a lower risk of thunderstorms in the north. .

Then there is a chance of some heavy, thunderous new showers over the south of England or around a third during Sunday afternoon. The situation in the alert areas of Northern England and Scotland will be much more stable.

If you’re planning an outside event on Sunday, keep an eye on the weather forecast for your area regularly for updates.

Stormy weather aside, the forecast says Sunday will be cloudy and cooler than the past few days, with temperatures for many people in their mid-to-mid-teens.

Sunny weather is expected to remain in Scotland alone, and temperatures in the northwest can reach 21 degrees Celsius with a colder start.

As we move into next week, the weather is likely to be unstable as rain and showers are likely to continue pouring in from the west.

There will be some rare but sunny days and northwest Scotland will continue to have some of the best weather.

Roads are still congested as the Jubilee Weekend continues, said RAC Transportation Spokesperson Rod Dennis. To beat the worst queue, it’s important to be prudent.

Gabbi Batchelor, RNLI’s Water Safety Training Manager, said: We expect the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend and the semi-annual vacation to be incredibly busy on the coast. We want everyone to enjoy our trips, but we want people to know how to stay safe and what to do in case of an emergency.

If you’re having trouble in the water, Float to Live: Lean back and use your arms and legs to float in the water. Control your breathing and then ask for help or swim to a safe place. In a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 for the Coast Guard.

