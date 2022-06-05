Inside Erik ten Hag’s first week at Manchester United





A former Ajax boss is a business that starts a new role ahead of schedule to get an idea of ​​the scale of the task at hand.

Erik ten Hags’ decision to start working early at Manchester United contributed to the retirement of Ralf Rangnicks’ consulting role.

The German confirmed this week that he will not sign a two-year contract after being appointed Austrian manager.

United described the decision as a reciprocal one, but crucially they believed they could handle it without the transfer expertise of the Germans after a series of changes implemented by football director John Murtuff in recent months.

They’re also confident it’ll be ahead of schedule, as Ten Hag will start planning pre-season in early May.

The Dutchman had a meeting with Murtuff in Amsterdam on 12 May to discuss transfer requirements and completely turned his attention to his new job shortly after his last game as Ajax manager on 15 May.

Considering that David Moyes had to wait until July 1 to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson after confirming his contract with Everton, United’s hierarchy hopes Ten Hag has given him the best chance to start running on the ground.

This appears to have contributed to the cancellation of the Rangnicks role, which was able to see 6 days of ad hoc work per month based on consultants.

His knowledge of the transfer market would be a key part of his job, but after Senior Scout Jim Lawlor and Global Scouting Chief Marcel Bout both overhauled the leaving Recruitment Department, he decided he needed less Rangnicks expertise.

Ten Hag has strong ideas on the players he wants to bring along with his midfield and striker priorities this summer, and he and Murtough are aligned.

Murtough also appointed a representative for Andy OBoyle to further strengthen recruitment.

In particular, United are unwilling to follow Rangnicks’ advice that they need 10 new players.

Ten Hag believes every department needs to address and can sign five players this summer, but he’s also convinced that the team that finished second last season has a lot more potential than they showed last year.

He wasn’t involved in the departures of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata this week, but agrees with Murtough that the bloated squad needs to be thinned out.

Edinson Cavani has left and Nemanja Matic will also leave. Frankie de Yong is a leading target for the midfielder.

Declan Rice is a subject of long-term interest, but his 150 million ($187 million) price tag is likely to rule out a move. United are adamant they won’t pay for odds while Kalvin Phillips is also being considered.

Darwin Nunez is very respectful, just like Jurrien Timber.

Ten Hag is currently on vacation and will return for preseason training on June 27th.

His arrival is said to have been a huge blow to the club after he agreed to meet as many staff as possible at Old Trafford and Carrington.

He was portrayed as the new sheriff.

His first four days in England were spent at the Uniteds London Mayfair office before seeing the final game of the season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

He probably didn’t know if he would lead the team in Europa or the European Conference League next season when he left the stadium ten minutes early to catch a flight to Manchester. sixth place.

United staff were impressed by the new manager’s personality as Murtough shook hands and interacted with several managers as he gave him a guided tour of Old Trafford.

Outdoors, we had time to meet fans and take selfies. This was my first time visiting the stadium in any form.

He hasn’t met the players yet.

Tenhak even shook hands with media officials before the public press conference.

It was a small act, but it recognized how important it was to get everyone involved in such a challenge.

Of all Ferguson’s successors, perhaps only Moyes appreciated the fact that Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were always eager to keep their distance.

Before going on vacation, Ten Hag started house hunting. Mourinho will never be repeated at the Lowry Hotel.

He remains in contact with Murtough to conduct negotiations with the target and agent.

Longtime negotiator Matt Judge will also be involved while writing the notice before leaving the club.

The relationship between Ten Hag and Murtough is considered critical to United’s success, further highlighting why Rangnicks’ contribution is no longer needed.

