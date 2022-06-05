Minjee Lee takes the lead at the US Women’s Open and aims for a second major victory | Golf News and Tour Information





SOUTHERN PINES, NC Thanks to eight holes, Minjee Lee’s Saturday was simply average. On a relatively pleasant, slightly windy day at Pine Needles, she had bogeyed and birdied, and had a shot past point guard Mina Harigae, who had smashed her way down to 10 under. Four holes and an hour later she had the US Women’s Open in a chokehold, and if her Sunday 64 to win the Amundi Evian Championship last year is any indication of what we can expect in the final round at Pine Needles, the Harton S. Semple Trophy can be bound for Western Australia in 24 hours.

The decisive stretch for the 26-year-old Australian came on holes 9-12, when her entire game, from driver to short irons to putter, caught fire and she left herself 12ft putts , 12 feet, eight feet and 12 feet again for birdie. She did all four. Combined with two bogeys from Harigae, the average Saturday story for Lee was turned upside down; suddenly she was at 13 under and had a four stroke advantage.

“I did a little run there,” Lee said. “I just had good numbers, and with the shorter irons I think it was easier to calculate the rebound.”

Lee spoke of her calm demeanor and the advantage it gives her, and that serenity was on full display as she gave up approach after approaching birdie distance and dropped putts right after. Still, the reality of leading a US Womens Open began to register, and nerves crept in as her round ended.

On the par-5 15, she reached the greenside bunker in two strokes, and a hard shot from the sand left her five feet for a birdie, but she missed. On the 18th, a monster drive from 294 yards left her just 99 yards from the hole, but a poor approach barely caught the front edge of the green and made birdie impossible.

Still, despite the slight hesitation at the end, Lee signed for four under 67 and held on at 13 under, a championship-high 54 holes. Harigae recovered from her tough stretch early in the back nine and hit a laser on the par-3 16th to set up a birdie that took her back to 10 under, where she ended the day.

Lee’s three-shot lead is far from secure, especially given Lexi Thompson’s collapse after a five-shot lead with eight holes to play at this tournament last year, but seeing her speak after the trick, it was seeing someone in full control of herself.

“I don’t think I’m too high or too low. I think that’s one of my strengths,” Lee said. “I’m just going to stick with what I know. I’ve been to many US Opens and been in pressure situations like this. Just take my experience from other events and other Opens and try to do it tomorrow.”

Simple words, but her recent pedigree backs her up. In the 2021 Amundi Evian Championship, Lee edged out Jeongeun Lee6 by seven strokes and embarked on a historic comeback with a Sunday 64, eventually beating the 54-hole playoff leader to win his first major. Now ranked No. 4 in the world, she is set to add a second major just a week after her 26th birthday.

Her main challenger perhaps her only challenger, unless Lee has a really bad day, will be Harigae, whose 64th opening round put her ahead of the tournament, and who hung on to improve her score every day. This is Harigae’s 48th major championship, and so far she has never managed to break into the top 10. This was due to her reaction to pressure, she admits, and it took a lot of work on her emotions to get her to a place where she could deal with nerves better in big moments.

“Just a lot of self-awareness, a lot of kicking from my caddy,” she said, referring to her fiancé Travis Kreiter. “A lot of good tough talks. But I just realized that if I wanted to take it to the next level I really had to pull myself together emotionally, that’s definitely different. Everything is going a lot slower in my head now.”

Harigae has been on the LPGA Tour for over a decade, but has never won a tournament at this level. She is aware of what this would mean for her legacy, and even more aware of the money at stake; a runner-up finish comes with over a million dollars in prizes.

She has a high chance of getting at least that; there’s a chasm between Harigae at 10 under and Bronte Law, whose 68 on Saturday took her to seven under and third in solo. Below Law, a massive crowd that includes Lydia Ko, Anna Nordqvist and amateur Ingrid Lindblad lurks at six cents.

Early on, the 22-year-old Lindblad threatened to take a big leap to catch the leaders, birdie on the third and fourth holes to reach nine under. She calmed down later, however, and spent much of her back nine visiting the various Pine Needles bunkers. On the 15th, a shot from a greenside bunker rolled back into another bunker, sacrificing a birdie chance, and a hole later chipped from the green to the sand on the other side of the hole . A bogey there took her to 17, where her drive found a fairway bunker, her approach landed in another greenside bunker, and she couldn’t get up and down to save par. Just when she appeared to be plummeting, however, her approach on 18 stopped four inches from the cut, and she tapped to birdie to shoot 71 and back to six under.

Despite the late fade, Lindblad is still soaking up her major experience, and especially her first two rounds, when she was paired with her childhood idol Annika Sorenstam.

“I remember after the first day I read a few articles,” Lindblad said on Saturday. “She said I was fearless and she knew I was hitting the ball pretty far, but she was really impressed with my short game, especially on this course. You have to be able to hit really good chip shots to get closer to the brooch… so it was really cool that she said that because it’s Annika.”

Nelly Korda, playing in her first tournament since discovering blood clots in her left arm led to surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation process, climbed the standings on the back nine, reaching seven under with her fifth birdie from the day on the 15th. But three disastrous final holes, three consecutive bogeys, dropped him to four cents and seemingly out of action.

“It was tough,” Korda said of her finish. “I’m sure it was hard to watch too. But yeah, I’m just happy to be here, even though it was a tough pill to swallow.”

Overall, conditions at Pine Needles were milder than expected Minjee Lee said that although there is a superficial resemblance to the Melbourne Sandbelt courses in Australia, the ground here is not at all close as the aggression was rewarded. The fastest trick of the day belonged to world No. 3 Lydia Ko, the only player to card a 66, as she reached six under. The smart money looks like she’s a little too far ahead of Lee to make a run, but Ko knows those things don’t always go to plan.

“You never know, do you?” she says. “There have been some underscores on this course. I don’t know…it’s the US Women’s Open, there’s always that little bit of adrenaline and a little nerve that maybe doesn’t necessarily come to you. another event.”

On Sunday afternoon, Minjee Lee will be the big favourite, but as she proved at the Evian less than a year ago, and as Lexi Thompson proved in reverse barely a year ago US Open, having a major trophy at your fingertips is not the same thing. like raising it above your head.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.golfdigest.com/story/minjee-lee-leads-us-womens-open-looks-for-second-major-win The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos