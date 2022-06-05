Two Saudi delegations visit US as relations improve





RIYADH, June 4 (Reuters) – Two Saudi government delegations plan to visit the United States this month, officials said on Saturday, as Riyadh and Washington step up efforts to mend strained ties and prepare the ground for a possible visit by US President Joe Biden. .

The first delegation is scheduled to travel to Washington on June 15 and will be led by Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi. The second, led by Investment Minister Khaled Al-Falih, is expected by the end of the month, two officials said.

Those responsible declined to be named because the plans had not been made public.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

The delegations are expected to include dozens of Saudi government officials and business leaders who will discuss deals and deals in multiple sectors, including transport, logistics and renewable energy, they said.

The Saudi government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden publicly acknowledged Friday that he may soon visit Saudi Arabia, a trip that multiple sources say is expected and could include talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Read more

The visit would help restore relations with Saudi Arabia, which are strained due to rising energy prices, the war in Yemen and the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s consulate. in Istanbul.

Biden’s announcement follows a decision on Thursday by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to increase oil production, and an agreement between the government backed by Saudi Arabia and the Houthis aligned with Iran to extend a truce in Yemen. Biden and the White House congratulated Saudi Arabia on both decisions. Read more

The position of the United States is also changing as it worries about the Gulf states’ deepening ties with China and Russia.

“Whether or not Biden’s visit takes place, both sides are working to re-establish ties at the institutional level and across different sectors,” one of the officials said.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi Editing by Mark Potter

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/two-saudi-delegations-visit-us-ties-improve-2022-06-04/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos