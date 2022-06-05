Prince Charles and Camilla Join Big Jubilee Lunch to Party with Millions Across England on Last Day of Celebration | UK News





Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall attended the Big Jubilee Luncheon on the final day of the celebration to mark the Queen’s 70th anniversary.

Millions of people across the UK are attending patriotic street parties, picnics and barbecues on Day 4 of the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The monarch’s eldest son and Camilla joined some 500 other guests at the flagship feast at The Oval Cricket Ground in South London.

More than 85,000 “Big Jubilee Lunches” sponsored by Camilla are taking place across the country. This is a plan launched in 2009 to bring the community together. There were also about 16,000 street parties.

Image: Royal couple toast at the Oval Cricket Stadium

The Duchess of Cornwall joked that it was easier this time to cut a cake with a knife than for an event where she and the queen had to cut the cake with a knife.

Camilla also said 18 million people nationwide are attending big lunches and street parties today.

Sky’s Madeline Ratcliffe said, “This is more than the organizers originally expected. Wet weather won’t be a hindrance to the celebration.”

Image: Picture of Camilla cutting the cake

Among those in attendance at Oval were 70 “Platinum Champions” of the Royal Voluntary Service and well-known ambassadors from charities.

Guests saw a 20-foot 3D reproduction of a felt Jubilee lunch by artist Lucy Sparrow that was on display before hanging on the main entrance of Buckingham Palace later this year.

It features sandwich plates, quiches, new platinum puddings, lemon and amaretti trifles, scotch eggs and fruit plates.

Image: The Countess of Wessex taking a long walk at Windsor Castle

Meanwhile, the Earl and Countess of Wessex met people making “long tables” on the long promenade leading to Windsor Castle.

At Morecambe Bay, an attempt is being made to create the longest street party ever with 500 tables along a 5,000-seat promenade.

Mark Hilton below traveled from Devon to get involved.

