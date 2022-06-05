Has US inflation peaked? | FinancialTimes





Has US inflation already peaked?

US inflation is expected to have moderated in May, a sign that inflation may have peaked as weaker consumer demand and looser supply chains dampen price growth.

In April, the US consumer price index slowed for the first time in eight months to an annual rate of 8.3%, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous month. Despite this slight decline, inflation exceeded economists’ expectations and remained at its highest level in 40 years.

Still, a second consecutive moderation in the annual rate should offer “hope that we have indeed passed the peak of inflation,” said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING.

May’s consumer price index data, due out on Friday, could, in turn, provide further clues about how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in June and through after.

Economists polled by Reuters expect monthly consumer prices rose 0.7% in May. Consumer price growth slowed to 0.3% m/m in April as the war-fueled spike in energy and food prices in Ukraine eased.

Housing, food and energy should continue to contribute to inflation, as gasoline prices rose in May, but this could be partially offset by auto prices and a loosening of the channel supply.

“Auto prices could be one of the weakest components of the CPI because consumers are unwilling to pay current prices, so demand destruction balances supply and demand,” said Steven Englander, strategist at Standard Chartered.

Increases in inventory and imports and recent increases in auto production have been reported, which could be evidence of some improvement in supply chains, Knightley said. “But order books remain long and supply chains remain vulnerable to Covid containment measures elsewhere in the world.” Alexandra White

Will the ECB stick to plans to hike rates in July?

With inflation setting new records in the euro zone every month since the start of the year, it will be difficult for the European Central Bank to explain why it does not raise interest rates immediately when its policymakers meet. in Amsterdam next week.

Yet that is exactly what ECB President Christine Lagarde is likely to do on Thursday when she is expected to say the central bank is sticking to its pre-announced plan to first stop buying more. of bonds before starting to raise its deposit rate by minus 0.5 percent. hundred.

That means the ECB could raise rates for the first time since 2011 at the earliest at its next meeting on July 21, after stopping adding to its 4.9 billion euro bond portfolio.

The main question that remains to be answered is how big the rate hike will be in July. ECB chief economist Philip Lane said this week that quarter-percentage-point hikes were his “benchmark pace.” But he left the door open for others to “advocate for a stronger movement”.

Klaas Knot, president of the Dutch central bank, and Robert Holzmann, head of the Austrian central bank, both discussed the possibility of the ECB following in the footsteps of the US Federal Reserve with a rate hike of half a percentage point. A majority of investors polled by Deutsche Bank in May believed this would happen.

Andrew Kenningham, an economist at Capital Economics, predicted that “underlying inflation will continue to surprise on the upside and this will ultimately prompt the ECB to act faster than many now expect” as he ended his eight-hour experiment. years with negative rates with a bumper. increase in July. Martin Arnold

Did the Chinese economy stabilize in May?

China’s economy was rocked by strict and widespread coronavirus lockdowns in April, with several indicators falling to two-year lows. While the severity of restrictions largely stabilized in May – and even showed signs of easing tentatively towards the end of the month – the limited respite was probably not enough to avoid another round of weak data.

Manufacturing and services purchasing managers’ indices rose several points in May, but remained in contraction territory, meaning that although the rate of decline in activity has slowed, most of companies have even less activity than the previous month. Caixin’s China manufacturing PMI also noted that the time it took for orders to reach manufacturers increased “significantly” in May, suggesting the country’s logistical problems were far from resolved.

Other indicators will likely show similar improvements: Citi analysts expect retail sales, which fell 11.1% year-on-year in April, to contract 6.8% in May. Similarly, while analysts predict trade will pick up slightly, data from April suggests that the Covid-era days of booming exports are well over.

While Beijing on Wednesday asked political banks to extend an Rmb800 billion ($120 billion) line of credit to finance infrastructure spending, the overall stimulus is much weaker than in 2020.

A question remains over whether the slight easing of restrictions that helped cushion China’s economy last month will be sustained as the country pledges to stick to its zero-Covid approach, with economists worrying possible damage from another round of widespread lockdowns.

“Shanghai’s gradual reopening may only represent a respite rather than a turning point,” Nomura analyst Ting Lu wrote in a note. “The real turning point will be marked by a change in China’s position on its ZCS [zero-Covid stance] rather than headlines of Covid cases, the easing of certain lockdowns or monthly activity data. William Langley

