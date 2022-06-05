Factbox: How Boris Johnson could be ousted by unhappy British MPs





5 June (Reuters) – A growing number of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative MPs withdrew their support for the British Prime Minister after a damn official report detailing a series of illegal parties in his Downing Street office during the COVID-19 lockdown. .

Johnson, who helped the Conservatives win a majority in the 2019 election, apologized but said he would not resign.

Johnson’s ruling Conservative Party officials held a confidence vote on Wednesday, expecting a challenge to Johnson’s leadership this week, according to The Sunday Times. read more

More than 25 lawmakers have released a letter so far, and the Times said they believe party officials and rebel lawmakers have reached the threshold of 54 needed to start voting.

Here’s an explanation of how the rules of the ruling Conservative Party allowed Johnson to face that challenge.

– How can the leadership contest be held?

A leadership challenge could be ignited when 15% of Conservative MPs write a letter to the chairman of the “1922 Committee”, a party representing non-official MPs, asking for a vote of confidence.

The Conservatives have 359 MPs, so 54 would have to write such a letter to vote for confidence. The letters are confidential, so only Graham Brady, chairman of the committee in 1922, knows how many letters were submitted.

– What happens during the confidence vote?

All Conservative MPs can vote for or against their leaders. If Johnson wins, he stays in power and cannot try again for 12 months. If he loses, he must resign and cannot run for the next leadership election.

– How quickly can a no-confidence vote happen?

In accordance with Conservative Party rules, the 1922 Commission Chairperson, in consultation with the party leaders, determines the voting date as soon as possible.

It took place on the same day Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May announced she had received enough letters to trigger a vote in 1922 when she continued to win in the face of a vote of confidence in December 2018.

– What if Johnson loses the confidence vote?

If Johnson loses there will be a leadership contest and his successor will become Prime Minister.

If multiple candidates are found, a secret ballot is held among Conservative lawmakers to reduce the scene. The candidate with the fewest votes is removed and another vote is held among the Conservative MPs. This process repeats until two candidates remain, and voting takes place several days apart on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The last two candidates then participate in the broader Conservative party vote-by-mail ballot, and the winner is named as the new leader. Voters must have been a party member for at least three months.

Edited by Kylie MacLellan. Edited by Alison Williams and Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

