



One of the founders of Vote Leaves admitted that Britain should have stayed in a single market post Brexit to avoid many problems.

Sir Daniel Hannan, who served as a Conservative MP from 2009 to 2018 and played a key role in the Brexit campaign, made a dramatic argument in an article in The Telegraph.

He wrote: “We should have stayed in a single market, but it would be crazy to join them again now.

“Leaving the market was upheaval, but it was an opportunity to loosen regulations. Instead, ministers are maintaining the rules we once fought to repeal.”

The comments from the Trade Commission advisor came after Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood sparked a heated debate in the Conservative Party with an article proposing Britain to rejoin the EU single market.

In his column, Hannan argues that he wanted an EU-Swiss-style deal with partial access to a single market in return for a financial contribution.

Nevertheless, he said, this argument was made more difficult as the positions of the Residuals and the Breakers had solidified while the referendum was ahead.

On the day of the results, Hannan claimed that he was still looking forward to a Swiss-style accord, but realized that a moderate Brexit was off the agenda as the process of leaving the EU became more complicated.

With the ultimate decision to leave the single market, the main problem for Hannans appears to be that the Tory government has not fully exploited that freedom.

Having chosen total freedom over short-term expediency, he argues, we have made only the slightest attempt at milk and water to exercise that freedom. Our trade policy is almost less mercantilist than the EU, although our dialogue with Australia and New Zealand has been biased by agricultural protectionism.

Moving on, he went on to say: Ministers avoided choices that risked short-term criticism.

Brexit could have made a freer, more prosperous and more cosmopolitan UK. Instead, we’re pursuing anti-socialist economic policies that make good polls in the short term but put us in poverty in the long run.

Prominent EU legal expert Jessica Simor QC has suggested that Hannans’ approval is a sign that the tide is changing, calling attention to top Brexit supporters.

As Lord Hannan of Kingsclere, founding member of Vote Leave and major ERG headbanger, was writing positively about EU trade membership, another commentator added.

After Brexit won the Brexit referendum, the SNP has proposed giving Scotland continued access to a single market. According to Michael Gove, the British government ignored the party, and Northern Ireland’s deal with the EU to remain on the ballot meant the province could get the best of both worlds.

Northern Ireland’s economy now outperforms the rest of the UK. According to a recent report by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, this is in part a result of the Northern Ireland Protocol and the terms of trade and investment that are part of the EU Single Market and Customs Union.

Michael Russell, who served as constitutional secretary to the Scottish government during the Brexit process, was disappointed by Hannan’s remarks.

“like [the Scottish Government]He continued arguing all the way up to and after the Mays Lancaster address,” he recalled. “But May refused to go on, obviously… because she was so afraid of an extremist Conservative party like Hannan that she would accept a compromise. [sic] single market relationship.”

“Hannon’s remarks simply underscore the fact that there was no ‘vision’ for Brexit,” said SNP European spokeswoman Philippa Whitford. It means Brexit!”

The SNP has repeatedly called for the Conservative government to retain membership in the single market, including the Scottish government’s 2016 report. They ignored us as usual and pulled us out of the EU and the world’s largest trading bloc against our will.

According to Scottish government modeling, by 2030, Scotland is expected to lose 6% of GDP, or $9 billion worse, and Brexit will disproportionately affect Scotland.”

She went on to say that independence “will put Scotland’s future in Scottish hands” and will enable the country to work together on the international stage.

Meanwhile, Brexit is wreaking havoc on the rest of the economy in its worst time, SNP said.

Exports to the European Union (EU) fell 17.3% in the first quarter of 2022, resulting in losses of more than 600 million, according to a report released by the US Food and Drink Federation last week.

Salmon has been particularly hard hit by the 25% decline.

Exports to the rest of the world increased by 10.7%, but did not make up for EU trade losses after Brexit.

“The only way for Scotland to avoid the long-term damage of Brexit is to become an independent country and rejoin the single trading bloc, which is seven times larger than the EU and UK markets,” said SNP’s shadow minister. Environment Deidre Brock.

