These are the 10 best cities in the United States for recent college graduates





If you’re one of the many recent grads looking for a new place to call home and you have a thing for lakes or mountains, you might be in luck.

According to rental listing site Zumper.com’s recently released ranking of America’s best cities for recent college grads, Minneapolis and Denver should be considered particularly ideal destinations for today’s young Americans.

Released in May, the list is based on an analysis of the 100 most populous U.S. cities, ranked by categories such as median rent price, average income of residents under 25, unemployment rate and ” potential for social opportunities”. The 2020 U.S. Census Bureau survey provided data on local unemployment rates, median income, and concentration of young residents with college degrees. Zumper used data from its own platform for median rental prices.

Minneapolis came out on top, scoring above average in all categories. Minnesota’s most populous state received an “A” for its relatively low unemployment rate and a top grade for its high concentration of restaurants per capita.

Denver finished in second place after earning “A” grades in four categories, including unemployment rate and median income for people ages 25 and under. The Mile High City also received high marks for restaurants per capita and the size of its population of 25 bachelor’s degree holders.

Denver earned a “D” grade for its median rental prices. The city has seen an increase in rental prices in recent years as demand outstrips inventory.

Seattle, the third city on the list, did very well in terms of median income, unemployment rate, and social opportunities for young residents. It performed poorly in two parameters: the median rent price and the size of the city’s unique population.

Emerald City’s presence on this list is unsurprising: its home state of Washington also recently topped a list of the best US states for millennials compiled by the personal finance website WalletHub.

Here is the complete top 10 from the Zumper list:

MinneapolisDenverSeattleColumbus, OhioSan FranciscoPhoenixRaleigh, North CarolinaWashington, DCAtlantaOklahoma City

Zumper’s analysis also highlights the five cities with the worst ratings, out of the 100 US cities considered. Laredo, Texas, the last place on the list, performed well in measures of median rent and unemployment, but lagged other cities in areas such as median income, restaurant volume and young incumbents. of a bachelor’s degree.

Here are the five lowest-ranked cities on the list, starting at the bottom:

Laredo, TexasAugusta, GeorgiaProvidence, Rhode IslandNewark, New JerseyBoise, Idaho

