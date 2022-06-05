Full list of UK flights canceled today including easyJet, TUI and Jet2





More flights have been canceled today as travel chaos continues to plague UK vacationers.

Delayed flights, canceled vacations and massive airport queues have messed up the plans of thousands of families in recent days.

More than 100 flights have been canceled again today.Credit: Alamy

This is a list of airlines that have canceled today.

easyjet

EasyJet canceled about 80 flights today as part of a cut-off through June 6th.

The company apologized and promised disappointing customers that they could book again or get a refund.

A spokesperson told Sun: During the bank holidays, easyJet operates more than 6,500 flights to carry around 1 million customers.

“Unfortunately, about 80 flights have been canceled today due to the continuing difficult operating environment.

“Many of these flights have been canceled ahead of customers arriving at the airport.

We are very sorry for the inconvenience.

“Customer service hours and hotel lodging sourcing have been extended to support affected customers, and we are focused on getting customers to their destinations as quickly as possible.

Customers are being given the option to rebook or get a refund, as well as hotel stays and meals if needed, along with information on how to book quickly online or through the app.”

It comes after more than 30 flights were canceled on Saturday over a chaotic weekend.

This includes flights from London Gatwick, Manchester, Bristol and Edinburgh.

Destinations across Europe include:

Amsterdam Bologna Bordeaux Catania Funchal (Madeira) Krakow Ljubljana Munich Pisa Prague Pristina Sofia Valencia Venice British Airways

British Airways canceled additional flights today, but it’s unclear who Mont is.

Om Saturday, 124 flights were canceled affecting long-haul and short-haul flights.

Amsterdam Athens Barcelona Basel Berlin Bologna Brussels Bucharest Budapest Copenhagen Corfu Frankfurt Geneva Gothenburg Hamburg Ibiza Istanbul Krakow Lisbon Madrid Malaga Milan Munich Naples Oslo Paris Pisa Prague Rome Stockholm Stuttgart Tirana Toulouse Vienna Warsaw Zagreb Zurich

However, these cancellations have been made in advance as part of a reduction in schedule through October, so passengers will be contacted before today if flights are affected.

The national airline has confirmed that 16,000 flights will be canceled between March and October to prevent premature cancellations.

Sun contacted BA today for information about the cancellation.

TUI

It’s unclear whether TUI canceled today’s flights after another six flights were canceled as part of a cut back by the end of the month.

The travel agency announced yesterday that it will cancel nearly 200 flights throughout June to reduce travel disruption with a short notice cancellation.

British nationals whose flights have been canceled will be contacted by TUI.

Sun contacted the company for details on today’s leap.

Jet 2

Jet2 confirmed to Sun that no flights were canceled today.

“Jet2.com has not canceled flights,” a spokesperson said. “The semi-annual period is a very popular period for vacationers and we operate numerous flights and thousands of customers are getting the vacation they deserve.” said.

“We get positive feedback from many happy customers, thanks to a dedicated team that constantly strives to provide industry-leading customer service. You can tell the difference when you look at the staff-filled check-in desks ourselves and other airlines.

“We took steps to recruit long before we turned back and we have a very prominent uniformed presence (called the Red Team) at UK airports and major international airports and resorts.

“This team is making a huge difference in terms of supporting and guiding customers through their journey with us.

“Of course, some customers are aware that delays may occur at other points of the airport, such as through security, but we have no control over this.

TUI, easyJet and BA passengers all affected by flight cancellationCredit: AFP

