Jet2 boss’ frustration over UK job market and Brexit amid airport chaos





A chaotic scene at a UK airport has prompted bosses of major airlines to talk about their frustration with the UK job market and Brexit. Jet2 president Steve Heapy is reported to have spoken at a meeting this week as the industry was trying to replace lost employees during the pandemic.

Vacationers have faced a chaotic week this week with queues, delayed and canceled flights at some UK airports. The situation at East Midlands Airport did not reflect the situation at other UK airports, and Boss guarantees a smoother travel experience for passengers.

Huge lines were seen outside Leeds Bradford and Manchester airports, and passengers reported delays at Heathrow, Stansted, Gatwick, Bristol and Birmingham airports.

British Airways and easyJet report that unemployed cabin crew could be a source of labor in Spain as British Airways and easyJet are demanding more powers when hiring visa-free workers in Europe. But their petition for European workers was rejected by Transport Minister Grant Shoppes at a meeting on Thursday.

Heapy was rumored to have criticized the British for not showing up at interviews or taking the application process seriously. The Sun reports. His or our company’s views.”

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “At a meeting with government and industry on Friday, Heapy expressed dissatisfaction with the current job market because Brexit drove hundreds of thousands of people, not millions, out of the job market and it is affecting many industries, including us. .”

They added: “As a British airline and travel agency that has never canceled due to our aggressive recruitment strategy unlike other airlines, we are very proud of our hardworking British colleagues who continue to provide award-winning customer service to our UK customers. afternoon.”

Jet2 plane landing

Additional reports show that easyJet is having a hard time hiring key staff as its employees are seeking more than 17,000-24,000 salaries. Reflecting this sentiment, Swissport said that baggage handlers want higher salaries due to the high demand for the role.

At some airports, the number of disabled passengers has risen sharply, while at other airports there has been a surge in passengers needing assistance to get through queues, which he said has cost thousands of people to have to provide more mobile vehicles.

On Wednesday, passengers were instructed to “carry only luggage” and not carry check-in bags to reduce queues and delays.

Andy Prendergast, president of GMB Union, gave advice on how to “reduce the chances of problems.”

Meanwhile, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has urged the military to fill the void left by some of the more than 30,000 employees laid off after the pandemic.

Bringing in the military, as they do at many other European airports, will take the pressure off airport security in a nutshell and people will have a much better experience,” he told ITV News.

“Not just this weekend, but every weekend for the next three or four months.

