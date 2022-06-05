WWE Hell In A Cell 2022 Preview: UK Start Times, Matches, Live Streams





Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins clash in Hell In A Cell (Picture: WWE)

Today is the day WWE Hell In A Cell sees the return of one of wrestling’s most menacing rescues, providing England start times, predictions, full match cards and more.

Only one match was announced on iconic terms as Cody Rhodes and Seth Freakin Rollins completed their trilogy after their return to American Nightmares at WrestleMania 38.

Oddly enough, only two title matches are set up for tonight’s show, with Theory and Bianca Belair head up to their respective US Championship and Raw Womens Championship.

But despite the cards getting heavy on the Raw side, with only one SmackDown bout announced, there’s still plenty to be excited about with six-player mixed tag fights, bitter No Holds Barred grudges, and more.

As always, we’ve put together a general guide with all matches, streaming details, and more.

Everything you need to know about the show.

When is WWE Hell in a Cell 2022?

WWE is presenting Hell In A Cell tonight (June 5) for UK fans, with all the action on the main card starting at 1am.

How Can We Watch WWE Hell in a Cell 2022?

Of course, you can watch the kickoff show at midnight on the WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

UK fans can watch the main Hell In A Cell show via live streaming or on-demand via the WWE network, or order the event via the BT Sports box office.

WWE Hell In A Cell 2022 Full Match Card Hell In A Cell: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Freakin Rollins Raw Womens Title: Bianca Belair(c) vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch United States Title: Theory(c) vs. Mustafa Ali Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens The Judgment Day (Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan Handicap Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP No Holds Barred: Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin What can you expect? From WWE Hell in a Cell? Predictions for the show, surprise comebacks, and more

Before we get to the heart of the predictions, it goes without saying at this point that WWE rarely misses when it comes to premium live events, as the talent involved almost always overcomes sluggish builds.

However, this card builds on a strong, well-defined storyline and Cody Rhodes will finally overcome Seth Freakin Rollins to end the trilogy in a match worthy of Hell In A Cell.

There has been a lot of speculation and rumors surrounding Fiend Bray Wyatt’s future, and fans have been wondering if the former Firefly Fun House host can make a shocking comeback after his recent secret tweet. Strange things have happened (not many), but will you be able to follow Rose or Rollins?

Bianca Belair defends the Low Women’s Championship against Asuka and Becky Lynch (Photo: WWE)

Bianca Belair is likely to retain the Raw Womens title. Especially since it looks like he’s ready to face Naomi before plans change after the departures and suspensions of Glow and Sasha Banks.

Judgment Day could steal the show against Finn Balor, AJ Styles and Liv Morgan and help a potential new member (Ciampa who?) win.

Mustafa Ali will be a great pick to drive Theory to the US title and the rising star’s reign will not last long but will keep him open for a Money In Bank win next month.

See More: US TV News

Bobby Lashley and MVP/Omos can go either way at this point, while Ezekiel needs a win over Kevin Owens to keep the storyline going through the summer.

Finally, Madcap Moss is back to SmackDown this week with a new look and attitude and fans have been so excited, so his No Holds Barred Match with Happy Corbin could surprise people.

Both are more talented than some admit, and this condition should be suitable for big players down to the tee.

