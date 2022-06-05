Putin warns US against sending long-range rockets to Ukraine





President Vladimir Putin has warned the United States that Russia will retaliate with new targets if it sends long-range missiles to Ukraine.

“If it is now about rockets and they are delivered, we will draw conclusions from this and use our weapons which we have in sufficient quantity to hit the installations which we do not attack so far,” said Putin in an interview broadcast on Russian television. Sunday, state media reported.

The Russian leader also said all the “fuss” over missile systems supplied to Ukraine was aimed at prolonging the war which entered its 102nd day on Sunday.

“In my opinion, all this fuss over additional arms deliveries generally pursues the sole objective of prolonging the armed conflict as long as possible,” Putin said, according to Tass news outlet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that all the “fuss” about missile systems being supplied to Ukraine was aimed at prolonging the war. Russian Pool/Reuters TV via REUTERS

President Biden, after initially rejecting a request from Ukraine to send long-range rockets because they would reach Russia’s interior, did an about-face last week and announced that his administration would arm Kyiv. of advanced missile systems as heavy fighting in the eastern region of the country continues.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the United States and its allies for more firepower, including multiple-launch rocket systems as well as high-mobility artillery rocket systems.

Zelensky is seeking armament to counter a Russian offensive in the eastern Donbass region where a number of Ukrainian towns are under heavy artillery bombardment by Russian forces.

The U.S. shipment will also include high-tech medium-range rocket systems, as well as helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, tactical vehicles and other equipment as part of a military assistance program from $700 million.

President Biden has announced that his administration will equip Kyiv with advanced missile systems after previously rejecting the idea.Stringer/REUTERS

Ukraine has pledged not to use the rockets, which have a range of around 50 miles, to hit Russian targets.

Putin ignored the importance of new missile launch systems, saying Ukraine is just replenishing its stockpile.

“There’s nothing new in that,” he said.

“These are all multiple-launch rocket systems, and the Ukrainian military operates similar Soviet- and Russian-made Grad, Smerch and Uragan rocket systems,” Putin said.

The Kremlin chief said the range “depends on the rockets used and not on the system itself”.

“What we hear today and what we understand are rockets flying at a distance of 45 to 70 km depending on the type of rocket. The same goes for the Grad, Uragan and Smerch rocket systems I mentioned. They also have a range of 40-70 km and there is nothing new about that,” he said.

