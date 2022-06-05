



Your Excellency, distinguished guests and colleagues, ladies and gentlemen.

Thank you for attending our Queen’s Birthday Party tonight for the first time in 8 years in Tripoli. And special thanks to our sponsors: UK Solar Power, Velichor Risk, A1 Security Print, BACB and Petrofac.

We are gathered today to celebrate a historic event. On 6 February 2022, Her Majesty the Queen became the first British monarch to honor the Platinum Jubilee in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of her service to the British people and Commonwealth. Her remarkable reign began in 1952, just a year and two months after the establishment of the United Kingdom of Libya.

Since then, she has made more than 260 official overseas visits. Her second state visit was Tobruk, where she met King Idris, who had invested in the Knights of Idris First. In fact, the Queen witnessed a dynamic and enduring relationship between the two countries throughout her reign.

Relationships are deep and lasting. Our troops fought World War II and more recently with Daeshi of Sirte. Since 2000, 166 Libyans have received Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK. Our cultural ties are strong and growing.

It is the past. Currently, it is my mission to strengthen bilateral relations between the UK and Libya and to support the Libyan people.

That is why we are delighted to announce that this evening the UK is officially reopening its British embassy here in Libya.

Although the embassy is in Tripoli, this demonstrates our commitment to Libya as a whole. I am proud that our work is already making an impact on the lives of Libyans across the country. for example:

law enforcement training in Benghazi, Sabha, Misrata and Tripoli; Sirte’s Mine Action Project British Council, Ajdibaya, Tobruk and Zliten’s peacebuilding programs help Libyan English teachers. and our support for the National Election Commission across the country.

I am particularly proud that British companies are working with Libyan companies and making a meaningful impact on the development of the Libyan economy. Many companies are here tonight, including UK Solar Power represented by Serag Elalam, who is leading the growth of solar energy in Libya.

However, I would like to admit that many of my friends and colleagues across the country are unable to join us tonight due to the political and security challenges Libya is facing. Please think of friends who have been absent from all over Libya this evening.

For Libya to reach its political and economic potential, Libyan leaders must continue to implement the October armistice agreement, work together, and seek compromise, cooperation and reconciliation.

Libyans deserve this.

The Queen is the best example of such leadership. During her 70-year reign, the Queen has dedicated her life to public service that transcends politics and geography, becoming a source of continuity and strength.

So, on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee, raise your cup to Her Majesty the Queen. Sir, ladies and gentlemen. Queen.

And now I am delighted to officially reopen the British embassy in Libya by hoisting the Union flag.

