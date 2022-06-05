Interior Ministry charged with attempting to deport an unaccompanied minor to Rwanda





The Ministry of Home Affairs is accused of attempting to deport an unaccompanied minor to Rwanda.

The charity claims that there is a worrisome pattern for the government to classify asylum seekers under the age of 18 as adults.

Refugee charity Care4Calais is currently in an age dispute with the Interior Ministry over two teenage boys who have been given deportation notices.

The boys say they are 16, but the Ministry of Home Affairs claims they are 23 and 26, respectively, after an age assessment.

The charity, in a statement, has pledged to use an attorney to dispute the notice that it is essential to conduct an appropriate age assessment prior to deportation.

One of the 16-year-old boys saw his brother murdered before his eyes when a village was raided in Sudan. He escaped and later returned to discover the entire village had disappeared.

Love146 UK, an anti-trafficking charity, has also expressed concerns about the government’s asylum seeker age rating system.

Campaign manager Daniel Sohege told The Guardian that the charity is seeing 14-year-olds being misrated as 23-year-olds.

He added: The number of children just past the year of 1999 whose birth date is less than 18 is of great concern and putting young people at risk.

Lauren Starkey, a social worker for the charity, told the newspaper: “It is not a realm of possibility for anyone, especially someone with child protection education, to look at the children we see and believe they are in their twenties.

The PA news agency has asked the Department of the Interior for comment on the charity’s allegations.

This comes after the UK Interior Ministry said it would not deport the UK if it was unsafe or inappropriate, and denied the government would include unaccompanied minors among those sent to Rwanda as part of its controversial plan to handle offshore migrants. .

Home Secretary Priti Patel says Britain has decided to send migrants to Rwanda (James Manning/PA)

(PA wire)

Interior Minister Pretty Patel said earlier this week that the UK had made an absolute decision to send migrants to Rwanda, despite the possibility that human rights groups would raise legal concerns.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has begun officially announcing deportations to migrants to Rwanda, where the first deportation flights will depart on 14 June.

The government has described the move as the final administrative step in its partnership with an East African country, encouraging people deemed to have entered the UK illegally to rebuild their lives thousands of miles away.

So far this year, nearly 10,000 migrants have arrived in the UK by small boats across the English Channel so far this year, according to government statistics (Gareth Fuller/PA).

(PA wire)

Despite prospects that the human rights group’s court action will put the deportation on hold, Patel said he was adamant about communicating the plan for the British public.

she added. This is unprecedented. It’s the first of its kind and can tell you something else about exactly what the British want.

The deportation policy, which Patel described as the world’s first settlement when announced last month, will send asylum seekers who are considered to have entered the UK illegally to Rwanda to process their claims.

If successful, you may be granted asylum or refugee status in that country.

Those who fail the bid will be given the opportunity to apply for a visa through other immigration channels if they wish to remain in Rwanda, but may still be deported.

