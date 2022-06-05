NBC Football Coverage, ‘This Is Us’ and ‘NCIS’ Win Top 40 – Deadline





The 2021-2022 television season ended last week with NBC’s football coverage and the return of NCIS to the top of the Nielsen ratings, and This Is Us with a final win for the Pearsons.

As Deadline reported last month, CBS was the most-watched primetime broadcast network this season with an average of 6.3 million viewers, matching last year’s numbers to a tee. , according to the most recent data from Nielsen. The network’s ratings win shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise considering it’s been No. 1 in viewership for 13 straight years before the start of the 2021-22 season in September. While CBS repeated its ratings win, Fox, winner among adults 18-49 for the past two seasons, was edged out by NBC who took the 2021-22 demo crown with a 1 rating. 1 to 1.0 for Fox. Both networks are losing major ratings engines next season, the drama This Is Us (NBC) and Thursday Night Football (Fox).

Contributing to CBS’s ratings win in 2021-22 were both longtime primetime staples and newcomers. Retaining its throne, NCIS was again the most-watched scripted series of the season, despite minor slippages in both viewership and 18-49. While established NCIS and FBI series remained at the top of the charts, freshmen Ghosts, NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International – all renewed for a second season – broke into the Top 40 viewers. Ghosts, which has proven to be a ratings powerhouse for CBS, also landed a spot on the top 25 demo ratings list. Overall, CBS claimed 19 spots on last season’s 40 most-watched programs list and 11 on the Top 40 demo.

This year’s list of cancellations has been bloody for CBS, which gave away seven shows, including Magnum PI. The reboot was the highest-rated series to be canceled, while Bull marked the most-watched show that won’t return for another season.

This Is Us, which ended last week, scored the highest-rated non-sports program of the season at 18-49 a year after the drama tied Fox’s The Masked Singer for the accolade. (The Dan Fogelman series also made the Top 25 in 18-49.) NBC, which easily topped both total viewership and adults 19-49 with its Sunday Night Football lineup, also saw its three OneChicago series rank in the Top 15 for both viewers and 18-49. Newcomer La Brea, who will return for a second season, also made the Top 40 in both measures. SNF grew 8% in both viewers and 6% in the 2020-21 demo.

Fox trailed slightly behind NBC in the demo, which also touted strong performances with its football programming. 9-1-1 marked Fox’s highest-rated and most-watched non-sports program of the season. 9-1-1: Lone Star and The Masked Singer, with its controversial appearance by Rudy Giuliani, also made the lists. New series Next Level Chef, which will return for a second season, tied with a number of titles to land a Top 40 spot in the demo. Across the Big 4, Duncanville, which returned for a third season on May 1 and only had four in-season airings, marked the lowest-rated and least-watched non-sports program of the season. Freshman Welcome To Flatch, which was also renewed, was the worst-performing series by both measures to receive a Season 2 pickup, excluding CW programming.

Outside of sports programming, ABC was again the top primetime network. American Idol, Grey’s Anatomy, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Dancing With The Stars — in its final season on ABC before moving to Disney+ — and Station 19 all returned to the 18-49 Top 40 list. Grey’s, Idol, DWTS and Station 19 were also among the season’s most-watched series. Despite the critical and cultural love for Abbott Elementary, the new comedy didn’t make any of the top 40 lists.

The CW’s programming, again, is nowhere to be found in the Top 40, but here are some highlights: All American was its highest-rated program while Walker was its most-watched. Both series will return for new seasons and were among the lucky few to escape the brutal pre-Upfronts cancellation frenzy on the network.

Above and below, check out the top 40 shows of the 2021-22 broadcast season by total viewers and adults 18-49. (Click p.2 to see the rest in both charts.)

