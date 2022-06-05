Sadiq Khan says Brexit is the cause of airport chaos.





London Mayor Sadiq Khan said “Brexit is the cause of chaos at UK airports, where hundreds of flights have been canceled and thousands of people’s semi-annual travel plans have been disrupted”.

Prime Minister Khan has urged the government to ease immigration rules so that airport and airline workers returning from EU countries after Brexit can return to Britain, where the travel industry has been hit by a shortage of staff.

Transport Minister Grant Shops, however, has denied the problem is due to Britain’s exit from the EU, and has rejected calls for air workers to be added to the shortfall list. Lighter immigration control.

Jet2 airline CEO Steve Heapy told Shapps at an emergency meeting on Friday, as he confronted the effects of Brexit, saying that leaving the EU has caused hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of the job market.

However, Shapps today argued that the shortage was due to the airline’s downsizing of staff so much during the COVID-19 pandemic, and said it’s up to businesses to attract domestic workers by offering higher salaries.

Khan said the crisis was a government-initiated problem.

The government should recognize that there is a shortage of people working in the aviation sector for this job, the mayor told BBC1s Sunday Morning. What you can do very easily is to encourage people who have been in the job before, who have returned to their country of origin from the EU to return.

The government’s job is to discuss with the people who run the aviation sector, airports and airlines to determine exactly what the problem is. If not enough, change the list [workers] It’s easier to come by than any other job.

This is self-inflicted by the government. It’s not about covid. This is about Brexit and Covid.

But when asked if the government would ease post-Brexit immigration rules for air workers, as the government did to respond to the shortage of HGV drivers and butchers, Shapps said:

He told interviewer Sophie Raworth: We are seeing the same problem across Europe. If it has anything to do with Brexit, Schiphol shouldn’t have a problem. [airport in Amsterdam] or elsewhere. So that obviously can’t be true.

I didn’t vote for Brexit if anyone’s solution is that all we have to do is hire cheap labor elsewhere, but the country did and we made a choice.

We want a high-wage, high-skilled economy. That means the aviation sector, like all other sectors, has to train people domestically, as the HGV truck driver sector is doing now.

If it were a Brexit issue, it wouldn’t be the case as airports across Europe had the same queues.

Just like truck drivers, we found the solution really lies in paying decent salaries, people being educated in this country, and finding jobs with better terms as well as better salaries.

That’s the kind of economy we want to run in this country, that’s what it voted for, and that’s what it is.

Shapps said the changes were introduced to speed up the time new airport employees receive security clearances and begin training, but insisted that it was primarily the industry’s responsibility to address the issue in time for the summer break.

He dismissed Ryanair’s boss Michael Oleary’s request to deploy troops to speed up operations at the airport. And he said he would take action to speed up passenger claims.

The transport minister said he wants adequate dispute resolution and adequate charter for passengers so that passengers can access a fast and direct system to claim compensation or take alternative flights.

“I can’t accept the fact that reordering flights and getting your money back is sometimes too complicated,” he said. I’d like it to be more like deferred repayment working on trains where it’s an automatic process.

