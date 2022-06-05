Wales will face England and the United States after winning the first World Cup in 64 years with victory over Ukraine





Wales reached their first World Cup in 64 years after a 1-0 victory over a fiery Ukraine in the play-off final.

They will join England, USA and Iran in Group B after Andriy Yarmolenko’s first-half own goal in Cardiff’s raucous noise settled the tie.

Wales will be the United States’ first World Cup opponents, with the teams meeting at the Al Rayyan Stadium on November 21. England will then face Wales on November 29 in the last game for the two teams.

The match was crucial for Wales and Ukraine. Wales were trying to qualify for the first time since 1958, while Ukraine sought to ride out the turmoil of the Russian invasion and reach the tournament for only the second time as an independent nation.

In their respective play-off semi-finals, Ukraine beat Scotland 3-1 at Hampden Park on Wednesday, while Wales beat Austria 2-1 in March.

The final was delayed for three months due to the dispute, with six of Ukraine’s first-choice XI playing in the suspended Ukrainian Premier League.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian Football Association president Andriy Pavelko confirmed that the competition would resume in August.

On the pitch, his side were undone by Yarmolenko’s own goal in the 34th minute, with the forward sending Gareth Bales’ free-kick into his own net.

The game was much more open than the tight scoreline would suggest, with both teams fending off a host of opportunities. However, Wales were much more effective in shutting down the Ukrainian midfielder than Scotland on Wednesday.

Ukraine could consider themselves unhappy, Yarmolenko having been denied a penalty after facing Joe Allen. The incident was verified by VAR but referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz was not assigned to check the screen. Oleksandr Zinchenko also saw a quick free kick ruled out in the opening minutes.

Wales had several chances to double their lead with 15 minutes to go, but substitute Brennan Johnson hit the post, while Heorhiy Bushchan made an excellent save from Gareth Bale.

Artem Dovbyk’s late header appeared to send the game into extra time, but an incredible save from Wayne Hennessey, Wales’ best player of the night, sent his country into the World Cup.

Hennessey has not played since playing for Burnley on January 2.

Wales’ victory ensures the nation has qualified for three of its last four major tournaments, aided by a golden generation that includes Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen.

They embarked on a fairy tale run to the semi-finals of the 2016 European Championship and also reached the knockout stages of last summer’s competition.

