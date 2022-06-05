Platinum Jubilee: Street Party, Pets, Cake Photos Celebrating Queen’s 70th Anniversary | UK News





Millions of people from across the UK are immersing themselves in the Jubilee spirit this weekend and taking great pictures!

From street parties and picnics to fancy dresses and baking, the public rallied to celebrate the Queen’s historic 70-year reign.

Interested in being part of the Jubilee Gallery? Please click here to send us your name and details of where the event will be held and we will introduce some of your submissions.

There was a party at Platinum level.

Image: Letter from Grace O’Brien from Beckenham, Kent. She said: “I am extremely happy to be with the two families of Ukrainian refugee families on this special day to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.” Image: Staff celebrating at St Lukes Hospice’s outpatient department in Basildon, Essex. Image courtesy of Mel Costin: Residents and staff waking up at the Davlyn House nursing home in Stoke-on-Trent. Image: Celebrating in style in Camden, London. Image: Taken at a street party in Droylsden, Manchester. Image courtesy of Catherine Blackburn: Celebrity? Claire Spence of Lee-on-the-Solent Image Courtesy of Mhairi Macdonald’s twins Georgia and James, 8, are blowing 70 celebration balloons in Edinburgh with their dad to help out.

Young people celebrating a sunny Bank Holiday weekend:

Image: Leo, 8 months old, wearing a jubilee hat. Image courtesy of Elizabeth of Middlesbrough: Frankie John (2) of Worthing. Image Courtesy Sarah Farley: Children at Beach House Childcare Ltd in Rhyl, North Wales created this masterpiece in honor of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee using 32 sheets of A4 paper, cotton wool, tissue paper and crayon tones. Louise McCabe-Allen Image Courtesy: Lisa Lloyd-Smith of Tamworth, Staffordshire, sent this stunning picture of the inflatable arch.

Pets dressed up for a royal party…

Image: Spaniels Willow and Ivy celebrate their final day at Caldicot, Wales. Photo: Carl Jones Images: Rachel Longfellow of Castleford says girls love Jubilee products. Image: Norman’s friend Hugo Daxi also fell in love with Jubilee.

And peacock?!

Image: Matt Adams sent a picture of the Duke celebrating the Scottish Jubilee at the Dunfermline Glen Party in the park.

Of course, some jubilee themed cakes!

Image: Get In The Jubilee Spirit With This Queen-Themed Cake! Linda Bode, Compton Crescent, Northolt Images courtesy of: Amazing cake contest entries seen at a party in the village of Bodelwyddan in a Wales park. Image courtesy of Sarah Joyce: Delicious Kent on display at the Davlyn House nursing home in Stoke-on-Trent.

