The problem with the Northern Ireland Protocol stems from Britain’s weakness, Frost says.





The problem with the Northern Ireland Protocol comes from Britain’s relatively weak position in Brexit negotiations with the European Union, former chief negotiator Boris Johnsons said.

Former Brexit minister Lord Frost, who negotiated a withdrawal agreement, said the deal on Northern Ireland would only have worked if the EU’s regulatory framework had not been fully applied.

He said EU purism now threatens the peace process in the way it implements a protocol that requires customs inspection of goods moving from the UK to Northern Ireland.

In the foreword to the report of the centre-right policy exchange think tank, Sir Frost argued that the idea of ​​the Irish economy as a whole was a fiction promoted for political purposes.

A report by Dr Graham Gudgin, chief economic adviser for Policy Exchanges, said that despite the signing of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, there was little integration between Northern Ireland and the republic and remained two separate economies.

According to the report, only 4% of goods and services produced in Northern Ireland are imported from the rest of the UK, which crosses the borders of the Republic, 16% into the UK and 31% into Northern Ireland.

At the same time, only 2% of the Republic’s exports go to Northern Ireland and only 6% of Northern Ireland’s imports come from the Republic.

Sir Frost said that the idea that the whole island was an economy actually became part of the protocol because it did not match the actual reality, but it did match the political ambitions of Brussels and Dublin.

Sir Trimble says the language of the Irish government is having a destabilizing influence (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Protocol was shaped by the relative British weakness and EU dominance in negotiating a withdrawal agreement, and it encapsulates the concept of an island-wide economy that politically suits the EU, Ireland and its allies, but does not exist in reality. said.

This creates tension, economic friction, and political turmoil from the Protocol.

Given these economic realities, the Protocol could only work if, in real life, the EU regulatory framework was not fully applied in practice (eg recognition of the Protocol’s requirements to minimize validation and control in Northern Ireland ports). It was much more pragmatic in operation.

As it stands, the EU’s purism and unintentional destructive treatment have weakened the East-West link from the outset and are now putting the Belfast Agreement itself at great risk.

In the second foreword to the report, Sir Trimble, former First Minister of Northern Ireland, who was the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party at the time of the Good Friday Agreement, said the Irish government had the effect of destabilizing the island’s economy.

At the time of the Good Friday Agreement, the Irish government was not talking about the island’s economy. They were looking for cooperation for mutual benefit, he said.

Today, the Irish government speaks a different language: the island economy is an endlessly recurring theme. The Irish government sharpens unionists’ fears that there is an island-wide economic momentum leading to political unity. This had a destabilizing effect.

Labour’s Shadow International Trade Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said: Now is not the time to play a game of denunciation over how the Protocol works.

What you need is a practical way.

The Conservative chaos must not prevent ministers from doing the hard work needed to find a solution and the European Union must be pragmatic.

