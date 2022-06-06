Minjee Lee runs away with US Women’s Open, wins second major championship





SOUTHERN PINES, NC Minjee Lee won the US Womens Open by four strokes over Mina Harigae in Pine Needles on Sunday to win $1.8 million, the biggest payout in women’s golf history.

Lee closed with an even par of 71 to finish at 13 under 271 after the Australian flirted with the tournament record of 16 under set by Juli Inkster in 1999 at Old Waverly.

Harigae shot a 72 for his best finish in a major and a check for just over $1 million.

South Korean Hye-Jin Choi was one of only two players to beat par on Sunday, shooting a 70 to finish third at 7 under.

World number 1 South Korean Jin Young Ko finished fourth at 6 under, seven shots off the lead after a 71. Lydia Ko was 5 under after a 72.

Ingrid Lindblad, the Swedish LSU player, was the 1-under little amateur, tied for 11th after a 76.

US Womens Open Full Scores

Lee, 26, has never been challenged on a much tougher course than the previous three days. She opened with rounds of 67, 66 and 67.

Lee became the sixth consecutive international player to win the US Women’s Open and the first Australian since her mentor Karrie Webb in 2001. It was her second victory at a major championship after winning the Evian Championship last July. His previous best finish at the US Open was a tie for 11th in 2017.

Lee, who entered the week ranked No. 4 in the world, won eight events on the LPGA Tour and became the first repeat winner this year after winning the Founders Cup three weeks ago in New Jersey.

Lee entered the final round with a three-shot lead over Harigae and said after the third round her goal was to continue to stay aggressive and birdie.

She was up to it early on, birdieing the first two holes to move to 15 under and take a five-shot lead over Harigae.

Lee wins US Women’s Open with strong final round

She stumbled a bit with bogeys on numbers 5 and 7, but still managed to make the turn at par 35 and with a cushion four-stroke when Harigae also bogeyed the seventh. The lead increased to five after Harigae bogeyed the par-4 11th hole, virtually sealing the victory.

Lee then struck in a bending nine-foot birdie putt on the No. 12 to push the lead to six, prompting him to thrust his arm in celebration.

Harigae didn’t birdie his first until the par-5 15th hole.

Nelly Korda finished with a 73 on Sunday to place eighth at 2 under in her first tournament since undergoing surgery to repair a blood clot in her left arm.

