



Labor has accused Rishi Sunak of creating uncertainty and undermining investment plans by threatening to impose windfall taxes on UK power plants.

Last month, the British prime minister warned that a tax on generators would be taken into account later this year, announcing a 25% tax on “special profits” generated by North Sea oil and gas companies. The move is designed to raise billions of pounds to provide financial assistance to families struggling with soaring energy bills.

The Minister said, “Some parts of the power generation sector are [were] They are also making huge profits,” he said, and he was “quickly evaluating” their size and the steps to be taken.

Government insiders wanted Sunak to “take all action quickly” and suggested that the power plant could raise £3 billion to £4 billion, according to internal Whitehall estimates.

Labor, which initially advocated a windfall on oil and gas producers, argues that Sunak is undermining the investment climate for new energy projects by threatening to increase its levy.

The UK’s leading opposition parties have highlighted the decline in stock prices of companies likely to be affected by the move, including Drax, Centrica and SSE. “In just one week, nearly £3 billion was lost from the company’s value,” Labor said.

“The hallmark of this chaotic, out-of-the-box and out-of-idea government is that hastily-framing plans are having this kind of impact on British business. They must provide urgent clarity immediately,” said Deputy Secretary-General Rachel Reeves.

Sunak delayed announcing a windfall tax on generators last week because further technical work is needed, but Whitehall insiders said he wants to end the uncertainty in a few weeks.

The Treasury Department declined to comment on a report in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper that said the windfall was considering whether the windfall would focus on gas and coal-fired power plant operators, excluding power generated by renewables and nuclear power.

Generators personally admit that Sunak is facing a tough fight as it decides to implement a windfall tax and works to ensure that investments in low-carbon infrastructure can offset taxes.

Electric power plants were completely vigilant when the Financial Times reported last month that the prime minister was planning to extend the windfall to the sector. Since then, they have warned the prime minister that their industry is far more complex and diverse than upstream oil and gas.

Many power and wind farm owners claim that they have sold production far ahead of time and have not benefited from recent high electricity prices.

But analysts have noted that many companies that offer “flexible services” that generate electricity to fill supply gaps when renewable energy sources such as wind and solar are not producing will suffer a windfall.

Generators that are still holding initial contracts for renewable generation that subsidize in addition to wholesale prices are also believed to have benefited.

But even if the generators are profitable, the energy group argues that many are either reinvesting billions of dollars back in UK infrastructure like new offshore wind farms or expanding the grid to support the UK’s low-carbon ambitions.

The UK government is also relying on energy companies including SSE, Spain’s Iberdrola and EDF Energy to drive new clean energy projects such as offshore wind and nuclear power plants to bolster domestic energy sources after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

