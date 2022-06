Ignoring Putin’s ‘Warning’, Britain Offers Long-Range Missile Systems to Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its 102nd day.

London:

Britain said Monday it would send long-range missile systems to Ukraine in imitation of the US, ignoring Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning against supplying Kyiv with advanced weapons.

The British Ministry of Defense said London had worked closely with Washington to provide a multiple rocket system known as the MLRS to defend Ukraine from Russian aggression.

The M270 launcher, which can hit targets up to 50 miles (80 km) away with precision-guided rockets, “will provide a significant capacity boost to the Ukrainian military,” the Ministry of Defense added.

The United States announced last week that it would provide Kyiv with a high-mobility artillery rocket system known as HIMARS.

However, US President Joe Biden, despite repeated demands from Kyiv, has ruled out a system that could reach Russia.

Nonetheless, US moves prompted Putin to warn on Sunday that Moscow would attack a new unspecified “target” if Russia supplied missiles to Ukraine and the delivery of new weapons to Kyiv would “prolong the conflict” said it was for

But in a recent disclosure of Britain’s contribution, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace insisted on maintaining arms supplies so Ukraine’s western allies could “win” the war against Russian aggressors.

“Britain is with Ukraine in this fight and is playing a leading role in supplying its heroic army with the essential weapons it needs to defend the country from unjustified aggression,” he said in a statement.

“As Russia’s tactics change, our support for Ukraine must also change. These high-performance multi-launch rocket systems better protect Ukrainian friends from the brutal use of long-range artillery that Putin’s army indiscriminately used to level the city. It will protect you.”

The British Ministry of Defense said Ukrainian forces could “maximize the effectiveness of the system” by training in the UK on how to use the launch pad.

London has so far provided more than £750 million ($937 million, EUR 874 million) of military aid to Ukraine, including air defense systems, thousands of anti-tank missiles and various types of ammunition, hundreds of armored vehicles and other equipment. provided

