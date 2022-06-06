South Korea and the United States launch missiles after North Korean missile fire





A news broadcast shows archival footage of a North Korean missile test, at a train station in Seoul on January 17, 2022, after North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastward during the fourth test of the country’s suspected weapons, according to the South Korean military.

Jung Yeon-i | AFP | Getty Images

South Korea and the United States fired eight surface-to-surface missiles off South Korea’s east coast on Monday morning after North Korea launched a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles on Sunday, a source said. official of the South Korean Ministry of Defence.

The action is a demonstration of “the ability and willingness to conduct a precision strike” against the source of North Korean missile launches or command and support centers, the South Korean news agency said. Yonhap citing the South Korean military.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office last month, has pledged to take a tougher line against the North and agreed with US President Joe Biden at a May summit in Seoul to improve joint military exercises and their combined deterrence posture.

The South Korean and US militaries fired eight surface-to-surface missiles in about 10 minutes starting at 04:45 a.m. Monday (1945 GMT Sunday) in response to the eight missiles fired by the North on Sunday, Yonhap reported.

A South Korean Defense Ministry official confirmed that eight Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) were fired.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said the drill included one missile from the US military and seven from South Korea.

“The ROK-US alliance remains committed to peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Indo-Pacific. The American commitment to the defense of the ROK remains steadfast,” he said. said in a statement, using the initials of South Korea’s official name. .

North Korea’s short-range ballistic missiles, fired seaward off its east coast on Sunday, were probably its biggest single test and came a day after South Korea and the United States ended joint military exercises.

Bilateral South Korea-US exercises involved a US aircraft carrier for the first time in more than four years.

Japan and the United States also conducted a joint military exercise on Sunday in response to North Korea’s latest missile tests.

North Korea, which has been battling its first known Covid-19 outbreak for several weeks, has slammed previous joint drills as an example of Washington’s continued “hostile policy” towards Pyongyang, despite its diplomatic remarks.

North Korea has carried out a flurry of missile launches this year, from hypersonic weapons to testing its largest intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) for the first time in nearly five years.

Yonhap, citing an unidentified source, said the northern volley on Sunday was launched from four locations, including Sunan in the capital, Pyongyang.

North Korea has continued its recent pattern of not reporting missile launches in state media, which some analysts say is believed to show they do so as part of routine military exercises.

Officials in Washington and Seoul also recently warned that North Korea appears poised to resume nuclear weapons testing for the first time since 2017.

Last month, North Korea fired three missiles, including one believed to be its biggest ICBM, the Hwasong-17, after Biden ended a trip to Asia where he agreed to new measures to deter the state. armed with nuclear weapons.

The combined forces of South Korea and the United States also fired missiles in response to the tests, which both allies say violates UN Security Council resolutions.

Last month, the United States called for more UN sanctions against North Korea over its ballistic missile launches, but China and Russia vetoed the suggestion, publicly dividing the Security Council. on North Korea for the first time since it began punishing it in 2006, when North Korea conducted its first nuclear test.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/06/06/south-korea-us-launch-missiles-after-north-koreas-missile-firings.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos