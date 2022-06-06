UK companies try to work four days a week for the same pay





Numerous companies across the UK are adopting a four-day workweek with no loss of pay to their employees after the pandemic has forced managers to rethink the way they work.

About 70 UK companies with more than 3,300 employees will begin a six-month trial this week to test if a four-day work week can be adopted without loss of productivity.

Several companies, such as Aim-listed tech company WANdisco and online bank Atom, have already implemented similar initiatives in the hopes of reducing the number of working days, which will boost employee morale and increase productivity.

Claiming to be the largest flexible working experiment of its kind, the pilot was launched by a 4 Day Week Global campaign group with researchers from think tank Autonomy, the University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford and Boston University.

The trial launch came after some bosses opposed the flexible working system. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last week instructed employees to go to the office at least 40 hours a week, according to an email first reported by Reuters. Senior ministers have also urged officials to return to their Whitehall offices.

Companies that have signed up for the plan range from education and consulting firms to banking, IT, retail and recruitment groups. Each agreed to enable researchers to measure their impact on productivity and well-being, as well as on the environment and gender equality. The four-day week exam is also scheduled to begin later this year in Scotland and Spain.

4 Day Week Global CEO Joe O’Connor said the UK “is at the peak of a wave of global momentum for a four-day week”. He added that more companies are recognizing that “a new frontier of competition is quality of life, and shorter hours, output-focused work is a means of providing competitive advantage.”

Researchers will look at how employees respond to additional holidays, including factors such as stress, job and life satisfaction, health, sleep, energy use, and travel.

“The pandemic has really moved the goal of flexible work,” said Ed Siegel, CEO of Charity Bank, which is participating in the pilot project.

“The 20th-century concept of a five-day workweek is no longer the best fit for 21st-century business,” he said. “We firmly believe that four days a week with no changes in pay or benefits will create a happier workforce and have an equally positive impact on business productivity, customer experience and our social mission.”

Other companies enrolled in the exam include game maker Hutch, maker Rivelin Robotics, digital marketing group Loud Mouth Media, auto parts supplier Eurowagens, lender Evolution Money, and recruiter Girling Jones and Yo Telecom.

Fish and Chips from Platten at Wells-next-the-Sea, north of Norfolk, will also participate in the pilot, with employees working two days and two days off.

