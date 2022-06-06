UK Johnson could face leadership challenge this week





London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservative Party officials have put a pencil on Wednesday’s vote in anticipation of a challenge to his leadership this week, The Sunday Times newspaper reported.

A growing number of Conservative lawmakers said they had lost trust in the Johnson government in the “Partygate” scandal, and some said they had officially submitted a letter calling for a vote of trust in the leader.

At least 54 Conservative MPs in Parliament must formally request a vote of confidence in the chairman of the party’s committee in 1922 for one vote to occur. The letters are confidential, so only the committee chairperson knows how many letters have been submitted.

So far, more than 25 lawmakers have published the letter, party officials and rebel lawmakers believe they are nearing the threshold of 54, and one believes a key figure has already been passed, the Times reported.

The newspaper reported that “in 1922, executives of the administration had already set Wednesday as the day of the leadership vote.”

Johnson’s Conservative Party is defending two seats in a by-election later this month after incumbents resigned after being convicted of viewing pornography and sexually abusing a boy in Congress.

Opinion polls for the newspaper showed the opposition Labor Party to lead the Conservatives by 20 points in one of these.

When asked if there would be a vote of confidence in Johnson this week, Transport Secretary Grant Shopps said “no” in an interview with BBC TV.

He said Johnson would win any vote.

Prime Minister Johnson repeatedly apologized for his actions after an official report revealed that he and Downing Street officials violated strict government laws during the COVID-19 crisis and held alcohol gatherings at the height of lockdown.

He received public ridicule when he arrived for Queen Elizabeth’s Thanksgiving on Friday.

Prime Minister Johnson has said he will not resign because the government faces too many challenges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/uk-s-johnson-could-face-leadership-challenge-this-week-times/6603995.html

