South Korea and US fire eight missiles in response to North Korea tests | New





The South Korean military says the action is a demonstration of the allies’ willingness to respond to North Korean provocations.

South Korea and the United States have condemned North Korea’s latest missile launches, firing eight ballistic missiles themselves in a show of force aimed at demonstrating that the two allies are ready to respond to Pyongyang’s provocations.

The launches early Monday came a day after North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, in what analysts called the biggest test ever by the nuclear-armed nation. nuclear weapon.

In a statement, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said allies launched eight ballistic missiles into the East Sea from 4:45 a.m. local time (1945 GMT Sunday) for about 10 minutes. .

The action was a demonstration of the ability and willingness to launch immediate precision strikes on the origins of the provocations and their command and support forces, the JCS said.

Our military strongly condemns the North’s series of ballistic missile provocations and earnestly urges it to immediately stop acts that increase military tensions on the peninsula and aggravate security concerns, he added.

A South Korean Defense Ministry official confirmed that eight Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) were fired.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office last month, has vowed to take a tougher line against North Korea, which has accelerated the development of its missile and nuclear program, and will is agreed with US President Joe Biden at a May summit in Seoul to improve joint military exercises and their combined deterrence posture.

The two allies concluded three days of naval exercises in international waters off the Japanese island of Okinawa on Saturday. The exercises involved a US aircraft carrier for the first time since November 2017.

North Korea has slammed previous joint drills as an example of Washington’s continued hostile policy toward Pyongyang, despite its diplomatic rhetoric.

It has carried out a flurry of missile launches this year, from hypersonic weapons to test-firing its largest intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) for the first time in nearly five years.

He also tested another suspected ICBM on May 25, hours after Biden left Asia after a six-day tour of the region. South Korea and the United States fired two missiles in response to demonstrate their overwhelming power to respond to any attack from North Korea.

Meanwhile, officials in Washington and Seoul have warned that North Korea also appears set to resume nuclear weapons testing for the first time since 2017.

The US last week called for more UN sanctions against North Korea over its record ballistic missile launches, but China and Russia vetoed the suggestion, publicly dividing the Security Council on North Korea for the first time since it began punishing it in 2006, when North Korea conducted its first nuclear test.

