US and South Korea fire missiles at sea, matching North launches





SEOUL, South Korea (AP) The U.S. and South Korean militaries fired eight ballistic missiles into the sea on Monday in a show of force matching a North Korean missile deployment a day earlier that extended a provocative streak weapons demonstrations.

The allied live-fire exercise involved eight missiles from the Army’s Tactical Missile System, one American and seven South Korean, which were fired into South Korea’s eastern waters within 10 minutes following notifications air and sea security, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and U.S. Forces Korea. .

The tit-for-tat missile launches were intended to demonstrate the ability to respond quickly and accurately to North Korean attacks, the South Korean military said.

On Sunday, the South’s military detected North Korea firing eight short-range missiles in 35 minutes from at least four different locations, including coastal areas west and east and two interior areas north and south. close to the capital, Pyongyang, in what appeared to be a single-day record for the country’s ballistic launches.

It was North Korea’s 18th round of missile tests in 2022 alone, a streak that included the country’s first intercontinental ballistic missile launches in nearly five years. South Korean and US officials have also said North Korea is preparing to carry out its first nuclear test since September 2017, as leader Kim Jong Un pushes a tightrope aimed at cementing the North’s status as a power. nuclear power and to negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength.

US and South Korean forces conducted a similar live-fire exercise following North Korea’s previous ballistic launches on May 25, which the South Korean military said involved a piloted ICBM on a medium trajectory. scope and two close-range weapons. These tests came as Biden wrapped up his trip to South Korea and Japan, where he reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to defending the two allies.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in a speech marking the country’s Memorial Day, said on Monday his government would pursue basic and practical security capabilities to counter Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threat. North.

North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile programs have reached such a point that they pose not only a threat to the Korean Peninsula, but also to Northeast Asia and world peace, Yoon said at the Seoul National Cemetery, saying his government would respond harshly to any kind of North Korean provocation.

Yoon, a conservative who took office in May, has pledged to bolster southern defense alongside his alliance with the United States. Its goals include improving missile strike and intercept capabilities and resuming large-scale military exercises with the United States, which have been suspended or scaled back in recent years to create space for diplomacy with Pyongyang or because of COVID-19.

Yoons’ dovish predecessor Moon Jae-in, who had staked his five-year term on inter-Korean engagement, refrained from counter-missile drills after North Korea resumed ballistic missile testing in 2019 as his diplomacy with the United States crumbled.

North Korean state media has yet to comment on Sunday’s launches. They came after the US aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan concluded a three-day naval exercise with South Korea in the Philippine Sea on Saturday, reportedly their first joint exercise involving an aircraft carrier since November 2017, as the countries are preparing to improve their defense exercises against North Korean threats.

North Korea has long condemned allies’ combined military drills as invasion rehearsals and has often countered with its own missile drills, including short-range launches in 2016 and 2017 that simulated nuclear attacks on southern ports. Korean and US military installations in Japan.

Hours after the North Korean launches, Japan and the United States conducted a joint ballistic missile exercise aimed at demonstrating their rapid response capability and strong determination to counter threats, Japan’s defense ministry said.

The United States has pledged to push for additional international sanctions if North Korea conducts a nuclear test, but the prospects for further meaningful punitive measures are dim with the permanent members of the UN Security Council divided.

Russia and China have vetoed a US-sponsored resolution that would have imposed additional sanctions on North Korea for its latest ballistic tests on May 25, insisting that Washington should instead focus on the relaunch of negotiations with Pyongyang.

Those talks have stalled since 2019 over disagreements over trading the release of crippling US-led sanctions for the North’s disarmament moves.

Despite facing tough challenges at home, including a declining economy and a COVID-19 outbreak, Kim has shown no willingness to completely abandon an arsenal he sees as his best guarantee of survival.

His government has so far rejected offers from the Biden administration for open talks and clearly intends to convert the dormant denuclearization negotiations into a mutual arms reduction process, experts say.

