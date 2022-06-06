War in Ukraine: Britain dispatches ‘state-of-the-art’ rocket system despite Putin threat – Zelensky visits the front line | world news





Britain will send a “state-of-the-art” rocket system to Ukraine to help advance troops in eastern Russia fighting the threat of Vladimir Putin.

The M270 multiple rocket system is now heading to the battlefield, despite President Putin’s warning that providing long-range missiles would force Russia to strike harder.

According to the Department of Defense (MoD), it can hit targets up to 80 km away with “precise accuracy”.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Lisichansk and Soledar cities after a previous trip to the southeastern region of Zaporizia.

Lysychansk is in Luhansk, Soledar is in Donetsk. The eastern regions together make up the Donbas, which is now Russia’s focus of war and the site of fierce battles.

“I’m proud of everyone I’ve met, everyone I’ve shook hands with, and everyone I’ve connected with and expressed support for,” Zelensky said in sharing the travel video.

In Zaporizhzhia, he visited medical facilities and spoke with people displaced from their homes by the war, including those in Mariupol, now under Russian control after a harsh siege.

Image: Zelenskyy met the military commander in Zaporizhzhya. Image: The president also met people who were evicted from their homes.

Ukrainian Army Coming to Britain

The Pentagon said the move was adjusted in response to a recent US decision to donate a variant of the same system and was in response to a request for a long-range precision weapon to attack Russian heavy artillery.

The Ukrainian army will come to Britain with a crew of three and learn how to use weapons mounted on orbital armored launchers.

The UK has so far donated £750 million of military equipment, including more than 5,000 anti-tank missiles and 120 armored vehicles.

Image: Situation on Day 102 of the War

‘New cunning attack’

Meanwhile, Kyiv’s five-week grace period was shattered early Sunday when the suburbs of Darnitsky and Dniprovsky were hit by missiles.

Moscow claimed to have destroyed tanks supplied by the Western allies, while Ukraine claimed the attack had hit railcar repair work. No deaths were reported immediately, but one person was taken to hospital.

The capital has not seen a similar attack since late April.

“The Kremlin resorts to a new cunning attack,” Mikhail Podolyak, aide to the president, tweeted.

In the east, the heart of the Russian offensive, the cities and towns of the Luhansk region, were again captured by missiles and airstrikes.

Local governor Serhiy Haidai said helicopters attacked Girske and Myrna Dolyna and Ustynivka was targeted by Su-25 jets.

Image: Smoke rises after missile strike in Kiev

Other attacks were reported in Lisichansk, which Zelensky visited, and in the eastern cities of Kramatorsk, north of Donetsk.

However, the Ukrainian military said it had repelled seven attacks across the Donbass, which shot down a helicopter and destroyed four tanks.

Image: Smoke rises after missile strike in Kyiv Image: Ukrainian soldier with NLAW anti-tank weapon near Bakhmut in Donbas

According to Haidai, the counterattack at Severodonetsk recaptured part of the territory and gave Ukraine control of half the city.

The city has become a major battleground in recent weeks for Moscow to take control of the Donbas.

The Pentagon said a counterattack there on Sunday would have weakened the “operational momentum” Russia had gained.

Another senior commander was also reported to have died.

Russian state journalist Alexander Sladkov reported on a Telegram app that General Roman Kutuzov had died in eastern Ukraine.

The Kremlin did not comment on the report.

