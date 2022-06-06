Let’s take a closer look at who’s ahead in the US Open final qualifier





The longest day in golf is back.

Before players from across the country compete for the chance to snag their tickets to next week’s US Open at the Country Club, here’s a look at some notable players at each of the nine venues for the final qualifier. Monday’s US Open:

RattleSnake Point Golf Club (CopperHead Course), in Milton, Ontario, CanadaPlaces Available: 3

PGA Tour players include JJ Spaun, CT Pan, David Lipsky and Brandon Hagy Derek Bard: Virginia graduate played 2016 US Open as 2015 US Amateur runner-up Curtis Thompson: LSU product is the brother of LPGA star Lexi Thompson

The Olympic Club (Ocean Course), San Francisco, CaliforniaPlaces available: 5

Jaden Dumdumaya,: The 15-year-old from Fairfield, Calif., is the youngest player in any of the final playoffs this year and won this year’s 14-15 division of the Drive, Chip & Putt National Final at the Augusta National Golf Club Maverick McNealy: PGA Tour member, and also 2015 Haskins Prize winner and former world No. 1 amateur at Stanford a-William Mouw: Rising senior at Pepperdine, a 2021 US Walker Cupper and a breeder’s son of chickens Daniel Summerhays and Preston Summerhays: Daniel is a former PGA Tour player who is eyeing his fifth US Open (he has made three cups), has KFT status and is also a volunteer assistant coach at BYU, while Preston, the nephew of Daniel, is a sophomore at Arizona State and the 2019 U.S. Junior Champion

The Club at Admirals Cove (north and west course), Jupiter, Fla. Seats available: 4

PGA Tour players include Rickie Fowler, Matt Wolff, Lee Westwood and Kevin Tway Brad Dalke: 2016 U.S. Junior Finalist and member of Oklahoma’s 2017 NCAA title team, who now plays professionally on the All Pro Tour Steele DeWald: The 35-year-old pro teacher at Jeremy Ranch Golf & Country Club in Park City, Utah, was one of the top downhill ski racers in the country until his retirement at age 14 a-Gene Elliott: To 60, the 2021 US Senior Amateur Champion is the oldest competitor in final qualifying Alex Fitzpatrick: The Wake Forest graduate is the younger brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, for whom he caddyed when Matt won the 2013 US Amateur at the Country Club

Ansley Golf Club (Settindown Creek Course), Roswell, Ga. Seats available: 4

PGA Tour players include Patton Kizzire, Keith Mitchell, Brendon Todd and Bill Haas. for ESPN+ at the PGA Championship Max Mehles: The 27-year-old German is the husband of LPGA player Sophia Popov and caddyed for her when she won the 2020 AIG Women’s Open Davis Thompson: The former star of Georgia and Walker Cupper won KFT’s Rex Hospital Open on Sunday Brett White: Got his KFT card at Q-School last year after overcoming viral encephalitis, which caused his brain to swell and left him Temporarily paralyzed from the waist down in 2017 Will Wilcox: The 36-year-old former PGA Tour player returned to competitive golf in April after undergoing drug treatment

Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md. Seats available: 4

PGA Tour players include Harry Higgs, Kevin Chappell, Joseph Bramlett, Taylor Pendrith and David Skinns Wesley and George Bryan: Brothers and Former Trick-Shot Artists, although Wesley, a PGA Tour winner, is the only one to have played on the Tour Tim O’ Neal: The 49-year-old is a member of the APGA Tour and is looking to qualify for his second US Open after first qualifying in 2015 Michael Visacki: The 28-year-old went viral last season after Monday’s qualification for Valspar 2021

Century Country Club & Old Oaks Country Club, Purchase, NYPlaces Available: 5

a-Chris Gotterup: The Oklahoma grad and New Jersey native recently won the Haskins and Nicklaus awards, both for college golf player of the year Fran Quinn and Owen Quinn: The father-son duo have each left Williamstown, Mass., local qualifier on May 17 and Owen caddyed for his father at the 2014 US Open, where Fran made the cut Kevin Rhoads: head coach of the men’s and women’s teams at Harvard a-Caleb Surratt: the Tennessee signee is considered the best recruit in the country for 2022 and his father, Brent, was a highly ranked long-time competitor a-Michael Thorbjornsen: the rising Stanford junior won the 2018 US Junior and went on to become youngest player since WWII, at 17, to make a cut at the US Open in 2019

Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club & Wedgewood Golf and Country Club, Columbus, OhioPlaces available: 13

PGA Tour players include Lucas Glover, Davis Riley, Ryan Palmer, Wyndham Clark, Doug Ghim, Lanto Griffin, Denny McCarthy and Chez Reavie a-Ludvig Aberg: Rising senior at Texas Tech won the 2022 Ben Hogan Award and is ranked second in the world. Amateur Golf Ranking Anthony Brodeur: The 26-year-old son of NHL Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur was a seventh-round pick in the NHL Draft and played two sports at the University of Ottawa. a-Cole Hammer: The Texas grad just won an NCAA tag team title with the Longhorns and is looking to qualify for his fourth US Open John Peterson: The 33-year-old retired touring pro was the individual champion of the 2011 NCAA at LSU and tied for fourth at the 2012 US Open a-Gordon Sargent: Vanderbilt’s second rising student won the NCAA individual title as a rookie last week at Grayhawk Bob Sowards: The 53-year-old from Dublin, Ohio, is the Director of Education at Kinsale

Springfield (Ohio) Country ClubPlaces available: 8

PGA Tour players include Sahith Theegala, Aaron Wise, Doc Redman, Ryan Brehm, Cameron Davis, Beau Hossler, Robert Streb and Brandt Snedeker John Augenstein: Vanderbilt Graduate and 2019 USA Amateur Finalist Tyler Copp: The 24-year-old Mercer grad is the brother of current New York Rangers center Andrew Copp and he beat American amateur winner James Piot at Michigan Amateur 2020 Patrick Wilkes-Krier: brother of famous rock musician Andrew WK and qualified for the US Open at Springfield in 2016 Danny Woodhead: The 37-year-old former NFL running back played for four teams, rushing for more than 2,200 yards and catching 300 passes, including the Tom Brady’s touchdown in Super Bowl XLVI for the New England Patriots.

Pronghorn Resort (Nicklaus Resort), Bend, Ore. Available places: 3

Noah Goodwin: recent SMU graduate who won the 2017 US Junior Amateur a-Joe Highsmith: standout Pepperdine who qualified for last year’s US Open in Lakewood, Washington, qualifier Daniel Miernicki: 32 year-old, product of Oregon who was a first-team All-American for the Ducks in 2012 and qualified for the 2017 US Open a-Parker Paxton: A rising junior at Riverton High in Wyoming, the 16-year-old is youngest player on this site Sam Triplett: The 26-year-old former Northwestern product is the son of 17-time US Open participant Kirk Triplett

