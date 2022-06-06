Britain’s ban on the ivory trade takes effect with a victory for elephant conservation.





Britain’s near-outright ban on the ivory trade came into force as a major conservation victory for the world’s elephants.

It is now illegal to import, export and trade in elephant ivory items of any age, not just those produced after a certain date, unless you are registered or have an exemption certificate.

Elephants are commonly targeted by tusks and the demand for ivory is known to contribute to poaching, driving population decline.

Between 2007 and 2014, the savannah elephant population declined by about 30%, reducing the number of elephants that were free in the wild, equivalent to 144,000 elephants in 15 African countries, by nearly a third.

It is estimated that around 20,000 elephants are slaughtered each year because of the global demand for ivory.

The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the ban would ensure important protections for the world’s elephants by halting the UK’s ivory trade and put the UK at the forefront of global conservation efforts.

Anyone charged with violating the prohibition faces penalties, including unlimited fines or up to five years in prison.

Minister of Animal Welfare Sir Paul Ellis/PA

Animal Welfare Secretary Sir Goldsmith said: The entry into force of a world-class ivory law is a milestone in ensuring the survival of the world’s elephants for future generations.

Thousands of elephants are unnecessarily and brutally targeted by ivory every year for financial gain. As one of the strongest bans of its kind, we are sending a clear message that the commercial trade in elephant ivory is completely unacceptable.

An investigation by the animal charity Born Free, issued concurrently with the ban, found 1,832 public and covert listings containing ivory in the UK alone in a month alone, with an estimated value of £1.1 million.

While around 85% of listings publicly described ivory products, 95% of listings seeking to sell ivory that are typically disguised or described as anything other than bone appeared on the eBays UK platform, which already bans the sale of ivory.

Born Free’s head of policy, Dr Mark Jones, said: Born Free has long campaigned to end all ivory trade, so they’re excited to finally welcome the UK’s ivory bill.

Now, the implementation must be strong enough so that only items that truly meet the exemption criteria can be traded in the future, and violations can be dealt with quickly and sternly.

James Sawyer, UK Director of the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said: “Today is a good day for elephants. The ban could not come too soon, as as many as 20,000 elephants a year are poached for ivory.

Legal ivory markets have long provided a smoke screen for illegal trade, further putting endangered elephants at risk. Britain’s ivory trade is now well documented in the history books and everyone who contributed to this important conservation victory should be proud.

An eBay spokesperson said: eBay is a founding member of the Alliance to End Online Wildlife Trafficking. We have been working to tackle the illegal trade in elephant ivory for years and have worked with WWF and IFAW to continuously update our measures.

We have a global team dedicated to maintaining standards in the marketplace, and in the last two years we have blocked or removed more than 265,000 listings banned under our Animal Products Policy.

The government launched a digital ivory service earlier this year, allowing owners of ivory to register or apply for an exemption certificate.

People are required to register or certify items only for the purpose of dealing with exempt items containing ivory. People who own ivory products but do not plan to sell them do not need to register or certify.

The government is also considering extending the ivory law to other ivory-bearing species and is expected to announce a response to the consultation later this year.

