Key U.S. Gun Control Negotiator: Meaningful Change Is Possible

A key negotiator on tougher U.S. gun control laws said on Sunday there was agreement between Democratic and Republican senators who would take common-sense steps to try to curb the spike in mass shootings. which shocked many Americans.

We’re talking about a meaningful change to our gun laws, a major investment in mental health, maybe a little money for school safety that would make a difference, the Democratic senator says Connecticut’s Chris Murphy on CNN’s State of the Union.

He said discussions among lawmakers also focused on strengthening background checks on gun buyers before sales end and nationalizing so-called red flag statuses. Under these laws, police in some states can confiscate weapons from people considered a threat to themselves or others or mentally unstable.

While lawmakers have been divided for years on contentious gun control issues, Murphy said senators engaged in ongoing talks will not attempt to ban the sale of assault weapons used in many mass shootings, including the killing of 19 children and their two teachers at an elementary school. in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, or adopt a broader comprehensive background check system for gun buyers.

In a primetime address from the White House to the nation last week, Democratic President Joe Biden called for the enactment of both the assault weapons ban and the 10-year ban that he pushed through in 1994 when he was a US senator and closing loopholes that allow some gun purchases without background checks.

The President mentioned the ban on assault weapons at the top of his series of proposals, saying: Why in the name of God should an ordinary citizen be able to buy an assault weapon containing 30-round magazines? that allow mass shooters to fire hundreds of bullets in minutes?

Murphy said that despite abandoning any effort to ban the sale of assault weapons, “I’ve never been involved in negotiations as serious as this. There are more Republicans around from the table talking about changing our gun laws and investing in mental health than anytime since Sandy Hook’s elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, where a gunman has killed 26 people almost ten years ago.

One gun rights advocate, Republican House Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana, told the Fox News Sunday program: We need to focus more on stopping things before they happen. doesn’t happen…it immediately becomes the fact that Democrats want to take guns away.

The Second Amendment is not a guideline, he said, its part of the United States Constitution. Every day in America, people use guns to defend themselves. The right to bear arms is enshrined in the Second Amendment to the US Constitution.

Why don’t we talk about the root causes of these problems? said Scalise. There is common ground here (politically). I would like to see us go in that direction.

Murphy has admitted to having been involved in the failure of congressional gun control talks in the past. So I’m sober about the odds, he said.

In Congress, Democratic lawmakers almost uniformly support tougher controls, while Republicans oppose such proposals just as adamantly, saying they infringe on Americans’ constitutional rights.

Senate negotiators will need at least 10 Republicans with the unified group of Democrats in the chamber in order to approve the gun law changes.

Murphy said none of the changes being considered would prevent a law-abiding American from buying a gun. What it was about… was making sure that dangerous or potentially dangerous individuals didn’t get their hands on weapons.

The difference in the discussions this time, Murphy said, is that I think Republicans realize how scared parents and children are across this country. I think they realize this time can’t be nothing.

Frankly, it’s a test of democracy, Murphy said. It’s a federal government test of whether we can deliver at a time of righteous anxiety among the American public. Were closer than ever; Let’s see if we land it.

