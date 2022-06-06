British 70 companies and thousands of workers begin a pilot four-day week





With more than 70 companies and 3,300 workers ready to participate, the largest four-day-a-week pilot ever will begin in the UK.

Trials do not result in loss of employee salaries according to the principles of the 100:80:100 model.

Employees will receive 100% of their pay 80% of the time in exchange for a promise to remain 100% productive.

An impressive list of companies from a wide range of sectors including banking, healthcare, online retail, IT software education, housing, animation studios, hospitality and more are taking the exam.

The pilot runs for six months and is organized by 4 Day Week Global in collaboration with leading think tank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week UK campaign and researchers from the University of Cambridge, Oxford University and Boston College.

Joe O Connor, CEO of 4 Day Week Global, said: “As we emerge from the pandemic, more and more companies are realizing that a new realm of competition is quality of life, and that time-saving, output-driven work is the means to give them a competitive advantage.

The impact of severance pay is now proving that workers in a variety of industries can work shorter, smarter, and get better results.

Kirsty Wainwright, 34, already works four days a week and is confident the pilot will succeed.

(4 days a week)

Staff at Plattens Fish and Chips in Wells-Next-The-Sea, North Norfolk, are excited to be part of the pilot program.

Kirsty Wainwright, 34, is general manager of Plattens Fish and Chips in Wells-Next-The-Sea, North Norfolk. She’s already working 4 days a week and she’s confident her business-wide pilot rollout for all of her employees will be a success.

Instead of three weekends, employees will alternate between two days of work and two days of vacation.

Ms Wainwright, a mother of two, said: The four-day work week option was the main reason I chose to work here.

The hospitality industry has really inhumane working hours and needs to change. It’s no wonder the industry is struggling with hiring because of overly long working hours.

Ed Siegel, CEO of Charity Bank, who is participating in the pilot, said the pandemic had a profound effect on flexible work.

(4 days a week)

Five days a week, I couldn’t see enough of my children. Spending more time with the kids is the best part of working four days a week. surprising.

Ed Siegel, CEO of Charity Bank, who is participating in the pilot program, said: “We have long been advocates of flexible work, but the pandemic has really moved our goals in this regard. For Charity Bank, the transition to a four-day workweek is a natural next step. looks like

The 20th century concept of a five-day workweek is no longer the best fit for 21st century business. We firmly believe that a four-day work week with no change in pay or benefits will create a happier workforce and have an equally positive impact on business productivity, customer experience and our social mission.

Researchers work with each participating organization to measure the productivity of businesses and their impact on employee well-being, the environment and gender equality.

The government-funded four-day week exam is also scheduled to start in Spain and Scotland later this year.

