European markets open at close, data, US inflation





LONDON European stocks rose on Monday as international markets brace for the release of key data from the United States, including the latest inflation reading.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.9% in early trade, with tech stocks climbing 2% to lead the gains as most sectors and major exchanges moved into positive territory.

Shares of Dr. Martens soared more than 8% after Barclays raised its price target for shares of the British shoe brand.

At the bottom of the European blue chip index, Swedish investment firm Storskogen Group fell 7%.

The positive start for European stocks came after markets closed last Friday after data showed the US economy added 390,000 jobs in May. US and European stocks fell as investors assessed the potential for higher interest rates following better-than-expected data.

The latest US inflation reading at the end of the week will be a key focus for investors. The consumer price index in the United States in May is expected to be slightly lower than in April, and some economists expect it to confirm that inflation has peaked.

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, also due Friday, will also be closely watched by investors.

U.S. stock futures climbed in early pre-market trade on Monday, looking to rebound after a losing week as investors continued to bet the Federal Reserve would aggressively tighten monetary policy to combat soaring inflation . Meanwhile, stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday as a private survey showed a further contraction in service sector activity in China in May.

Attention in the UK on Monday will turn to domestic politics, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing a vote of confidence from members of his Conservative Party amid growing dissatisfaction with his leadership.

