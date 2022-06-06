UK supplies Ukraine with high-precision long-range rocket launchers





The UK will supply highly accurate long-range rocket launchers to bolster Ukraine’s counterattacks against Russian invaders in the eastern Donbas region, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced.

Wallaces’ decision to supply the state-of-the-art M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), together with US President Joe Bidens last week, decided to offer Ukraine a similar High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) gift.

The M270 can hit targets up to 80 km away with precise accuracy, the Ministry of Defense said.

Today’s announcement follows Kyiv’s appeal for long-range precision weapons to defend Ukrainian forces from heavy artillery deployed by Russia to have a devastating effect on the Donbas.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last month that MLRS weapons are the key to helping Ukraine respond to a very brutal artillery attack that has given Russia a position in eastern Ukraine in recent weeks.

The Ministry of Defense declined to say how many M270s it will send to Ukraine, citing the need to avoid providing Moscow with information that could be useful to President Vladimir Putin’s troops.

The UK will also offer a massive M31A1 rocket, a spokeswoman said.

Ukrainian forces are expected to come to the UK to train in the use of rocket launchers, which is expected to take several weeks.

Wallace said: Britain is with Ukraine in this battle and is playing a leading role in supplying its heroic army with the essential weapons it needs to defend the country from unjustified aggression. I think Ukraine can win if the international community continues to support it.

As Russia’s tactics change, support for Ukraine must also change. This high-performance multi-launch rocket system will allow us to better protect our Ukrainian friends from the brutal use of long-range artillery that Putin’s army indiscriminately used to capture the city.

Britain was the first European country to provide lethal relief to Ukraine and has since provided thousands of anti-tank missiles, anti-aircraft systems and armored vehicles to the Ukrainian military.

Putin argued that providing Ukraine with MLRS weapons would not change the course of the war, but could spur Russia to strike new targets.

He tells the state TV channel Rossiya-1 that he understands that this supply from the United States and some other countries is to make up for the loss of this military equipment.

This is nothing new. Essentially it doesn’t change anything.

He said that if a weapon system were deployed, it would hit targets we haven’t hit yet.

His remarks came following reports of multiple explosions that hit Kyiv’s infrastructure targets early Sunday in the first attack on the Ukrainian capital in weeks.

