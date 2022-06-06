What Russia Said About US Supply of Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine





As the war in Ukraine drags on, Russian authorities, including President Vladimir Putin, issued stern warnings this week against sending the United States long-range missiles to Ukraine. The threats follow President Joe Biden’s announcement that Ukraine would receive more advanced rocket systems.

The United States has become a key supporter of Ukraine as it defends itself against the Russian invasion, sending the country billions of dollars in military aid. Biden on Tuesday announced new efforts to support Ukraine.

He pledged to send Ukraine “more advanced rocket systems and ammunition” to help it “precisely strike key targets on the battlefield”. He added that the United States “does not encourage” Ukraine to use arms beyond its borders. A day later, the Department of Defense announced approximately $700 million in new security assistance for Ukraine.

Specifically, the United States is sending Ukraine the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, which can hit targets as far away as 50 miles. Ukraine has given assurances that it will not be used to strike inside Russia.

The military aid program has prompted several threatening reactions from the Russian authorities.

Putin warns of ‘new targets’

Putin said in an interview on Sunday that his army would attack new targets if Ukraine received long-range missiles.

“If it is now about rockets and they are delivered, we will draw conclusions and use our weapons which we have in sufficient quantity to strike the installations which we do not attack so far”, a- he said in an interview with Rossiya-1. .

Last weekend, Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, said the delivery would be “intolerable”.

“There is a risk that such equipment will be placed near Russia’s borders and Ukrainians may strike Russian cities. Such a situation is unacceptable and intolerable for us,” he said.

Knock outside Ukraine

Earlier this week, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told Al Jazeera that the delivery of long-range missiles would threaten Russian security and that Moscow could hit targets in the West if they are hit by rockets. American missiles.

“If, God forbid, these weapons are used against Russian territory, our armed forces will have no choice but to hit the decision-making centers,” he said. “Of course, it should be understood that the centers of the final decision in this case, unfortunately, are not located in the territory of Kyiv.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Biden was “pouring oil on the fire” by sending advanced rockets into Ukraine, Reuters reported.

“The United States is obviously maintaining the line that they will fight Russia to the last Ukrainian,” Peskov said.

Last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that Western countries supplying Ukraine with long-range weapons would be a “serious step towards an unacceptable miscalculation”.

