UK starts testing four days a week for thousands of workers today





More than 3,000 employees from 70 companies across the country will begin the exam and there will be no loss of pay for those working in shorter weeks.

Organizers say this is the largest four-day-a-week pilot held anywhere in the world.

Participating companies pay 100% of their workers 80% of their time in exchange for a promise to remain at least 100% productive.

The experiment is being organized by the think tank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week UK campaign, and 4 Day Week Global in collaboration with researchers from Cambridge University, Oxford University and Boston College.

(Dad)

Participating companies offer a wide range of products and services, from training to workplace consulting. banking; Care; financial services; IT software training; professional development and legal education; Housing; automotive supply services; online retail; sustainable home care; skin care; animation studio; architecture and construction recruitment services; food and beverage and entertainment; digital marketing; Comprehensive case management services for people recovering from traumatic injuries.

Researchers work with each participating organization to measure impacts on productivity and worker well-being, as well as impacts on the environment and gender equality.

Joe OConnor, CEO of 4 Day Week Global, said:

As we emerge from the pandemic, more and more companies are recognizing that a new realm of competition is quality of life, and shorter hours, output-focused work is a means of providing competitiveness.

The impact of severance pay is now proving that workers in a variety of industries can work shorter, smarter, and get better results.

Boston College sociology professor and pilot researcher Juliet Schor said: , travel and many other aspects of life.

Four days a week is generally considered a triple dividend policy to help employees, the company and the climate. Our research efforts will uncover all of this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk/news/20188801.four-day-week-trial-begin-uk-thousands-workers-today/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos