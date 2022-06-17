US heading for ‘absolute explosion’ of inflation in 13 days: GOP Pollster





A Republican political pollster predicted on Friday that the country’s already soaring inflation could soon get worse.

Frank Luntz, a political consultant known for his polls and his work developing Republican-centric talking points, issued the warning on CNBC’s Squawk Box. He told host Joe Kernen the full impact of inflation would be felt over the coming Fourth of July weekend, saying it was one of three US holidays – along with Thanksgiving and Christmas – when Americans fill their vehicles’ gas tanks and “buy more food than any other time of year.”

Recently released figures for the consumer price index showed that the annual inflation rate moderated in April. However, the index rose at an annual rate of 8.3%, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics said last Friday that inflation rose 8.6% in May from a year ago, l fastest rise since 1981. In a bid to fight inflation, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its biggest interest rate hike in 28 years. Experts said the plan is to make consumers spend less due to higher interest rates, which will reduce demand and, possibly, inflation.

Luntz, however, said he believed inflation would continue to climb before Americans saw relief.

“We’re 13 days away from an absolute explosion in inflation,” Luntz told CNBC, speaking about his prediction for Independence Day weekend.

Luntz also said he tried to warn President Joe Biden. “The tragedy is that we tried to explain this to the Biden administration, because they are the ones who need to know, and they refused the presentation,” he said.

GOP pollster Frank Luntz said he tried to warn President Joe Biden that the country would face an “absolute explosion of inflation” over the July 4 weekend. Above, Biden speaks in the White House State Dining Room on June 7. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Luntz added that “everyone is going to fill up their car in 13 days, and they can’t put $40 or $50 in their tank – they actually have to fill it up. And that’s where the explosion occurs.”

He continued: “They have to fill their shopping carts for barbecues and barbecues. In thirteen days, Americans are going to find themselves face to face with these higher prices and face to face with the fact that they cannot afford it. .”

Luntz further said that the country’s economic numbers were not as bad as they are now since 2009. At that time, he said, only about 60% of the population was affected by the bad numbers. economic, but now everyone is affected.

“Now with inflation, no matter who you are, no matter where you live, no matter how much you earn, you are affected by it. And that impact will be felt shortly,” he said. “Inflation affects everyone everywhere.”

Luntz also offered another warning to Biden and the Democratic Party. “Unless he gets this inflation under control, where people aren’t exasperated and aren’t furious…it’s going to affect the mid-terms,” ​​he said.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment.

