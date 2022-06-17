Sanctions not applied to 11 UK companies involved in sanctioned Russians – Byline Times





Diogo Augusto, whose directors report on several domestic companies on the UK’s international sanctions list, has so far evaded authorities.

The Byline Times found that 11 UK companies that linked board positions with individuals subject to government sanctions due to their proximity to the Kremlin were not sanctioned.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, states and international organizations have taken a series of sanctions aimed at attacking President Vladimir Putin and his regime.

The Byline Times searched 1,267 individuals and 151 companies on the UK’s consolidated financial sanctions list and found 11 companies that were not sanctioned despite being linked to a designated person.

While it is worth questioning the effectiveness of the UK sanctions regime when the companies involved in the sanctions can operate seemingly undisturbed, the companies are not prosecuted for illegal activity.

RCIF UK

The Russia-China Investment Fund (ICIF) was created through a bilateral agreement between the two countries and now includes Saudi Arabia. To explore mutual investment opportunities, the China Sovereign Wealth Fund contributed $1 billion and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) contributed another $1 billion.

The fund is established in China but also controls RCIF UK, a UK entity established to manage the UK branch of the fund. It was founded in 2014 with a capital of $3 million and is now raised to $20 million.

One of the four directors of RCIF UK is Kirill Alexandrovich Dmitriev, a Kyiv-born Russian who has been on the UK sanctions list since 2014.

According to the documents, Dmitriev is the Chief Executive Officer of RDIF, serving as a director or equivalent of a Russian-related institution for persons conducting business in sectors of strategic importance to the Russian government. and anyone who benefits from or supports the Russian Government by conducting business of economic importance to the Russian Government.

The company house does not designate any owners of RCIF UK and the fund is not listed on the sanctions list.

RCIF UK did not respond to our request for comment.

TJ ColesTerra Services

Terra Services Limited (TSL) was founded in the UK in 2003 with sole director and owner Pavel Ezubov. TSL is a dormant company and was declared to have assets of just over 300,000 and no employees in 2021.

Ezubov is a colleague of the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska (item 205) and occupies item number 245 on the UK sanctions list.

Deripaska was the owner of TSL until it was acquired by Ezubov in January 2018.

TSL failed to sue the National Crime Agency in 2020 after searching storage devices and arresting 11 boxes of TSL documents at the request of the US State Department while investigating the case of Donald Trump aide Paul Manafort.

Under UK rules, TSLs are owned by a designated person and are therefore automatically subject to an asset freeze. However, it was not included in the sanctions list.

Sberbank of Russia

Founded in 2016 with a capital of $1 billion, the now dormant company has 10 active directors, two of which are currently on the UK sanctions list.

51% of the company is owned by the Central Bank of Russia and the remaining 49% belongs to Sberbank, the state-owned and largest bank of Russia. Sberbank itself is subject to financial sanctions. This information is in the company incorporation documents and no changes have been reported in any subsequent updates. However, a spokesperson for Sberbank told the Byline Times: Sberbanque de Russie is not affiliated with the Sberbank Group.

Sberbanque’s Director Herman Gref is Sberbank’s CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, and is ranked #316 on the UK sanctions list. According to the British government, Sberbank has been designated as a beneficiary or supporter of the Russian government. As Chairman of the Sberbank Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, Gref relates to and has received financial benefits from any person involved in receiving or supporting the Russian government.

Another Sberbank director and first vice-president, Lev Khasis, was placed on the list (431) through an emergency process after Canada imposed sanctions and Britain considered the public interest. There are reports that Cassis, a dual citizen of the United States and Russia, suddenly fled Russia shortly after the invasion of Ukraine.

Non-owner Sberbanque is not on the UK sanctions list.

Eugene Tenenbaum

Tenenbaum, a Ukrainian-born Canadian, was placed on the UK sanctions list due to his relationship with Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who is still registered as the owner of Chelsea Football Club.

Tenenbaum is linked with six other companies that all appear to be on Chelsea FC orbit. He is one of the directors of Fordstam Limited, the parent company of the group that facilitated the financing of the Abramovichs club. Then, under Fordstam Limited, there are five more companies: Fordstam Developments Limited, Chelsea Digital Ventures Limited, Chelsea FC Holdings Limited, Stamford Bridge Projects Ltd, and Chelsea Football Club Limited with Tenenbaum as directors.

As a result of sanctions against Abramović, he has expressed his intention to sell the club. But the process was bumpy, with one of the problems Fordstam owed Abramovich was the 1.6 billion unpaid debt.

Roman Abramovich is still the ultimate beneficial owner of Fordstam Limited (and Chelsea Digital Ventures Limited) and is expected to change once the sale is complete, although it is unclear whether Tenenbaum will continue to serve on the board of these six companies.

All other companies list Fordstam Limited as sole owners and are not on the UK sanctions list.

Chelsea FC did not respond to our request for comment.

Nigina Gyrova

Zairova (item 1234 on the Sanctions List) is a Director and owner of Reashon Holding Ltd and Athlone House Limited since March 2022. Zairova has always been a director of both companies, but before March it was owned by Mikhail Fridman.

According to the UK sanctions list, there are reasonable grounds to suspect that Zairova is acting on Fridman’s behalf or at Fridman’s direction.

Mikhail Fridman is closely related to President Vladimir Putin and is ranked 264th. He is also the owner of Alpha Bank, Russia’s largest privately owned bank. Alpha did not respond to our request for comment.

Athlone House is the name of a large Victorian home that Fridman purchased for $65 million in 2016 and the declared nature of the business by Athlone House Limiteds is the activity of a family that employs housekeepers.

Since these companies are owned by a designated person, they should automatically be subject to an asset freeze. However, it was not included in the sanctions list.

A spokesperson for the UK Treasury told the Byline Times:

However, under official financial sanctions guidelines, asset freezes and some financial services restrictions apply to entities that are directly or indirectly owned or controlled by a designated person.

It adds: The UK Government will designate self-owned or controlled entities/individuals where possible.

Ownership is sometimes easily accessible, but control is a more obscure concept. One of the roles of the Financial Sanctions Enforcement Authority (OFSI) is to enforce financial sanctions. However, the Treasury declined to comment on questions about how a third party would know whether these companies had or should have frozen their assets, or whether the company was controlled by a designated person.

A Treasury spokesperson also said OFSI could not comment on specific companies due to data protection laws, but declined to say which laws prevent this.

