Phil Mickelson scores 3 out of 73 on Friday but misses the US Open cut to 11 out





BROOKLINE, Mass. – The good news for Phil Mickelson, after limping off the ninth green at the Country Club outside Boston on Friday, is that he won’t have to worry about making the cut when he next tees off in two weeks .

Mickelson didn’t do that at the 122nd US Open, although he played better in the second round on Friday. He carded a 3 of 73, bringing his 36-hole total down to 11 over. He was tied for 143rd out of 156 players when he left the course.

“I enjoyed the week. I just wish I had played better,” Mickelson said afterwards before jumping into a courtesy SUV with his team and leaving the club.

Mickelson, a six-time major champion, was making his first U.S. start since late January. He is among 17 players who have been suspended indefinitely by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan for playing the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event in London last week without posting a conflicting event.

Mickelson, 52, plans to attend the first LIV Golf event in the United States, scheduled for June 30-July 2 at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon. LIV tournaments include no cuts, shotgun starts and $25 million purses.

Mickelson’s total of 11 over 36 holes tied for fifth in a major championship in his career. He was 13 after 36 holes at the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot and the 1999 Open Championship at Carnoustie, and 12 at The Open Championship in 1994 and 2021.

After a bogey on the fourth hole dropped him to 12, Mickelson birdied the par-4 fifth hole and the par-3 sixth hole to return to 10 over.

After struggling for an 8 of 78 in the first round, Mickelson got off to a better start on Friday. Starting on the back nine, he had three straight pars before carding bogeys on the next three. He had a 3-putt bogey on the par-4 13th.

On the next hole, a monster 616-yard, par-5, Mickelson whipped his ball with a 3-wood down the fairway. He immediately raised his left arm and shouted, “Left! He hit his third shot into a green side bunker and 3 putts for another bogey.

“It was spectacular to come back to such a historic course, and I thought the layout was remarkable and really showed what a special place it was,” Mickelson said.

Overall, Mickelson received a warm reception from the audience.

“The fans here have always been great and they really support all sports,” Mickelson said. “I love it when we bring golf here because they really create a special atmosphere.”

