Eurovision is in talks with BBC to host 2023 event





The organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest have confirmed that there will be no singing contests in Ukraine in 2023.

Traditionally, the winning country hosts a music event the following year.

However, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflict, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) decided not to hold the domestic event after consulting with a third party, including Ukrainian public broadcasting.

MARCO BERTORELLOGGetty Images

RELATED: Check out the winners of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022

In a statement released on the morning of Friday, June 17, the EBU announced: and third-party experts, including safety and security issues.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the most complex TV productions in the world, with thousands of people working and attending, and it takes 12 months to prepare.

“Based on an objective analysis, the Reference Group, the ESC Board of Directors, has concluded that, given the current situation, it is impossible for broadcasters to ensure the necessary security and operation to host, organize and produce the Eurovision Song Contest in accordance with ESC regulations. Implemented by UA:PBC It’s possible.”

This content is from YouTube. You can find the same content in other formats or find more information on their website.

RELATED: Ukrainian band from Eurovision Song Contest 2022 congratulated by fans

The statement confirmed that the EBU is now starting negotiations with the BBC to potentially host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK next spring.

“It is our full intention that Ukraine’s victory will be reflected in next year’s show. This will be our priority in discussions with the eventual organizers,” the organization added.

EBU’s statement also saw the organization thank UA:PBC for “working wholeheartedly and dedicated to navigating every scenario” following the Kalush Orchestra’s Eurovision 2022 win.

Giorgio Perrotino / Stringer Getty Images

British Eurovision contestant Sam Ryder took second place in the 2022 competition with his hit ‘Space Man’.

Following the news, the BBC said, “I saw the EBU announcement. Obviously, this is not the situation anyone wants.

“Based on their decision, we will of course discuss the BBC hosting the Eurovision Song Contest.”

Rylan Clark, who hosted the 2022 British Semifinals with radio DJ Scott Mills, was the first to react to the news by posting a Union flag emoji on Twitter.

Eurovision Song Contest: Rotterdam 2021

Now that’s what I call Eurovision.

Eurovision! Contemporary European History with Chris West’s World’s Best Song Contest

Melville House amazon.co.uk

£8.19

Eurovision Song Contest: Story of Fire Saga – Music from Netflix Movies

sony music amazon.co.uk

£11.93

Eurovision 2020 – a tribute to the artist and song

Eurovision Song Contest: Tel Aviv 2019

universal music amazon.co.uk

£14.99

Eurovision Song Contest: Lisbon 2018

The Very Best of Eurovision Song Contest (60th Anniversary)

Eurovision Song Contest: Board Game

just games amazon.co.uk

US$29.97

Eurovision Song Contest: Kyiv 2017

Eurovision Song Contest: Stockholm 2016

amazon.co.uk

Eurovision Song Contest: Vienna 2015

This content is created and maintained by third parties and brought to this page to help users provide their email addresses. More information on content similar to this can be found at Piano.io.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/a40320275/eurovision-song-contest-2023-bbc-uk-host/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos