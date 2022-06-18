This Gives Us A Lot Of Hope: Mother Of Missing US Serviceman Claims Video Is Authentic | US Army





The mother of an American war veteran who volunteered to defend Ukraine from Russian invaders and who was reportedly captured recently says a video of him expressing his love for her has given her a lot of hope.

Lois Drueke told The Guardian on Friday that she believed the video of her son Alexander Drueke distributed by Russian state media was authentic because of a phrase he said in the clip with his distinctly deep voice.

Lois Drueke declined to elaborate on what that line was, but in the video, her 39-year-old son is seen saying: Mom, I just want to let you know I’m alive, and hope to be back home. home as soon as I box. So love Diesel for me. I love you.

Diesel is Druekes’ dog, a mastiff.

Lois Drueke added that the US State Department, which is investigating the capture of her son and at least one other US volunteer in Ukraine, has yet to officially confirm the authenticity of the videos. But, she admitted, we think it’s Alex, he looks like him, [and] it looks like him.

Just seeing him move, just hearing his voice, gives us a lot of hope. I don’t want to hope too much, but it seems to be him.

The brief video clip in question began circulating after Joe Biden told reporters he was made aware of the disappearances in Ukraine of Drueke, fellow military veteran and Alabama resident Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, and Grady Kurpasi, who apparently disappeared in April.

We don’t know where they are, the president told reporters. But I want to say it again: Americans should not be going to Ukraine now.

Bidens’ remarks came a day after a photograph surfaced that appeared to show both Drueke and Huynh in the back of a military truck with their hands tied behind their backs, the clearest evidence that they were no longer missing but had been captured by Russian forces invading Ukraine.

This photo was followed on Friday by the video apparently showing Drueke speaking to his mother, as well as another clip in which he said in English, I am against the war.

Videos of Huynh have also surfaced, including one with Russian state media branding in which he calmly recounts an alleged version of events on the day he and Drueke were captured.

Huynh, 27, said he and Drueke were part of a unit made up of a large number of French nationals that got locked in a firefight with Russian troops.

The Ukrainians were retreating and we were asked to cover their retreat, Huynh says in the clip. As we covered them, Russian forces overran our position.

Huynh said he and a colleague waited three hours in a fight hole just to make sure the way was clear. After emerging, the couple walked five more hours through the woods and onto a road where they surrendered to Russian forces, Huynh said on the video.

Another clip also shows Huynh saying, I am against the war, in Russian, according to multiple media outlets.

The Telegraph, which was first to report that Drueke and Huynh were missing, cited the account of an unnamed fellow fighter who said the couple were taken prisoner after a battle with Russian forces northeast of Kharkiv on June 9.

Lois Drueke has warned against taking everything in videos at face value. She said her son before traveling to Ukraine warned her that he could be taken prisoner and, if that happened, could be tricked into saying inauthentic things on video by his captors.

Many have called on people not to share videos of those captured during the Ukraine-Russia war, arguing that they violate the Geneva conventions’ ban on giving imprisoned fighters a show. But, say international law experts, media organizations can report such images without breaking conventions, which only apply to nation states or other so-called detaining powers.

Drueke, Huynh and Kurpasi are believed to be among hundreds of Americans and possibly more who have traveled to Ukraine in hopes of helping the country repel the Russian invasion that began in February.

Drueke served two combat tours with the US Army in Iraq and taught Ukrainian troops how to use US-made weapons. Huynh and Kurpasi each spent time with US Marines.

The captured defenders of Ukraine, born in the United States, create a delicate diplomatic situation for the United States. The United States injects billions of dollars to support the defense of Ukraine, but avoids a direct confrontation with Russia.

Those imprisoned by Russia while defending Ukraine face a desperate situation. Two British nationals and a foreign fighter from Morocco have been sentenced to death after being arrested and convicted as mercenaries by a pro-Russian court.

Two other Britons and another American have already been killed in the fighting in Ukraine.

Drueke’s aunt, Dianna Shaw, on Friday pleaded with the kidnappers of her nephew and Huynh to treat them humanely.

She also said a bipartisan congressional delegation from Alabama was working hard to keep her and Huynh’s loved ones informed of their apparent capture. Shaw singled out the aides of Democratic House Representative Terri Sewell and Republican Senator Richard Shelby as particularly open about the state of affairs.

We’re very encouraged by how consistently everyone has communicated with us and with each other,” Shaw said.

