A strange, wild and quite typical day at the US Open





BROOKLINE, Mass. South Africa’s MJ Daffue, ranked 296th in the world, was not invited to the hospitality tent beside the par-5 14th hole during the second round of the US Open on Friday. But when his tee shot came to rest on the tent’s carpeted balcony next to a tree trunk, a fence railing and overhanging branches filled with leaves, Daffue was welcomed to the party.

Avoiding the safety of a free drop on the nearby grass, Daffue, who was running the US Open at the time, decided to use a 4 wood to hit his ball around the tree trunk, over the railing and under the branches to the 14th green. 278 meters further.

Nick Faldo, an NBC analyst, shouted: what is he thinking?

As fans held drinks clinking ice nearby, Daffue implausibly turned his shot away from danger and watched his golf ball settle on the 14th green to give an eagle a chance to extend his unlikely lead.

Bogeyed instead, unfortunately, said Daffue, who never held the second-lap lead again. It was kind of a crazy day there.

Daffue could have spoken for the whole pitch. While the first round of the 122nd US Open on Thursday saw a first-ever showdown between PGA Tour loyalists and rebel golfers who defected to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series on Friday, this drama had faded at the Country Club outside of Boston.

It was replaced by something more typical for a US Open: an upside-down day in vexing golf course conditions that saw a cavalcade of famous and anonymous players move up and down the rankings.

An hour before sunset, Joel Dahmen, who has missed the cut in four of the nine majors he has appeared in and is ranked 130th, was tied for the lead at the halfway mark with Collin Morikawa, who at 25 is at the vanguard. of the youth movement beyond professional golf.

Morikawa shot a four-under 66 on Friday to move to five-under for the tournament. Dahmen, a popular and friendly presence on the circuit known for the bucket hat that rarely falls on his head on the golf course, tied Morikawa with a regular round 68 after shooting 67 in the first round. Dahmen, 34, has never finished higher than tied for 10th at a major championship and has never held the 36-hole lead at the PGA Tour event. He didn’t qualify for the event until June 6 and nearly skipped it to focus on the rest of the PGA Tour season.

Late Friday, Dahmen was still unimpressed with his position after two rounds.

It’s really cool, but it’s really for nothing if you’re going to lay an egg on the weekend, he said. It’s fun, but it would be really fun if I did it again on Saturday and Sunday.

About 15 eclectic golfers were one stroke behind the co-leaders: Jon Rahm, who is ranked second in the world; Rory McIlroy, who survived a scare on the third hole when he needed three shots to get his ball out of thick green fescue but still shot 69; PGA Tour rookie Hayden Buckley; Beau Hossler, 27, who played in his first US Open as a teenager; and Aaron Wise, who has a career PGA Tour win.

Morikawa noted that there were over 20 players within five strokes of the lead.

Nobody got away with it, he said. But I guess that’s normal on a tough golf course at the US Open. But right now my game feels really good and the last few days are a huge confidence booster for me before this weekend. I hope we can kind of make a separation somehow.

The unpredictability of the day was personified by Buckley, 26, who didn’t play competitive golf until he was a junior in high school and joined the golf team when he attended the ‘University of Missouri.

It all happened fast enough to be sure, said Buckley, who picked up a victory in the minor league Korn Ferry Tour before earning his PGA Tour card late last year. But I felt quite relaxed and confident today.

Buckley faltered midway through his second round when he had three bogeys in five holes. But Buckley rallied to shoot four under in his final seven holes.

There was some normality in the second round. Scottie Scheffler, who sits atop the men’s world rankings, shot a three-under 67 to enter the fray. Scheffler, who won this year’s Masters and three other 2022 PGA Tour events, started his round by shooting an eagle on the 14th hole. He didn’t make it from the balcony of the hospitality tent where Daffue found his golf ball, but his tee shot took off in the thick 40 yards to the right of the hole.

Then, in a scene befitting the uncommon nature of the days, Scheffler had to wait almost a minute while a turkey crossed the 14th green. Smiling, Scheffler, who shot even par 70 on Thursday, reset his focus and sent the ball into the hole. With a birdie on the 16th hole and two closing pars, Scheffler finished at three under par for the tournament.

Collin Morikawa, the No. 7 player in the world, started his game at one under par but quickly stormed the leaderboard with birdies on the 12th, 14th and 17th holes. (He started his round on the 10th hole.) Morikawa, the 2020 PGA Championship winner, first took the second-round lead with a fourth birdie on the first hole before recording his first bogey on the fourth hole. But he closed with a bang, birdie on the par-5 eighth hole to finish with four under par 66.

Morikawa has four top-10 finishes this year, including a fifth at the Masters.

Jon Rahm, the defending US Open champion, started his round at one under par like Morikawa and teeed off on the 10th hole. He nailed the short par-5 14th and rolled deftly as the sun emerged on Friday afternoon and subtly dried out the fast, undulating greens. Rahm had three birdies and two bogeys.

Matthew Fitzpatrick of England, who won the 2013 US Amateur at the Country Club as an 18-year-old, was among the first-round leaders when he shot 68 on Thursday. He continued his consistent, measured game with a 70 on Friday.

Two familiar names also climbed onto the front page of the leaderboard on Friday: Sam Burns, 25, who has won twice since March and finished second in another event, shot a 67 to drop to two under for the championship, and Brooks Koepka, the last man to win back-to-back US Opens, shot 67 after a shaky 73 in the first round. Koepka recently got married and he admitted that marriage limited the training time he could devote to his golf game. But he said he had regained his confidence with more out-of-competition work.

Phil Mickelson improved on his erratic 78 from Thursday’s first round to shoot a three-over-par 73 in the second round, but his putt continued to be the worst part of his game and he didn’t make the cut.

The usually talkative Mickelson didn’t speak after his turn on Thursday and was brief on Friday. Of his return after five months out of competition, Mickelson said: I missed the competition, but I also appreciated some time outside.

Kevin Na and Louis Oosthuizen, who joined Mickelson on the LIV Golf tour, and Billy Horschel, who won the Memorial Tournament earlier in the month, also missed the cut. Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood will also not be eligible for the final rounds of the weekend.

Daffue, who finished at one under par for the tournament, was more than happy to have more golf to play.

I got goosebumps thinking about it, he said. I had a day of ups and downs today, but for me it’s only good. I will still play tomorrow at the US Open.

