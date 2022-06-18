Phil Mickelson misses cut at US Open





Phil Mickelson has only played two rounds of golf in the United States since January, and after two horrific rounds at the US Open, he won’t be playing again in a few weeks.

Mickelson, who is still just short of the US Open to complete a career Grand Slam, finished the US Open on Friday at +11, well outside the expected cut line. Mickelson has spent the better part of the past four months in golf exile after comments about the Saudi regime and the PGA Tour were made public in February, and the rust was clear.

“I missed the competition,” Mickelson said in a brief post-round interview, “but I also enjoyed the time.”

Mickelson has finished second at the US Open six times, but his competitive days at the tournament are fading faster. Since finishing second at Merion in 2013, he has missed three cuts and finished no higher than T28. He remains a fan favourite, but his chances of remaining a postman dwindle with each passing year.

“It was spectacular to come back to such a historic course, and I thought the setup was remarkable,” Mickelson said, departing abruptly from his usual criticism of the USGA. “Just really showed what a special place it is.”

Since missing the cut, Mickelson will not receive a penny for his appearance at this week’s US Open, which is part of his grievance against the establishment of golf. Regardless of opinions on his actions or performance, Mickelson has drawn considerable attention to the tournament included in this article and he believes he shouldn’t have to do it for free.

For now, however, Mickelson will earn his money on the LIV Golf tour, starting with next month’s tournament in Portland, Oregon. After that, six more tournaments will comprise LIV Golf’s inaugural season, four of which will be in the United States. No matter how badly he plays in these no-cut events, he’ll get paid. Well paid.

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 17: Phil Mickelson of the United States gives a thumbs up as he walks off the ninth green during the second round of the 122nd US Open Championship at The Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

