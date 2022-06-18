Heat rises temperatures in France, UK and Spain | Climate Crisis News





Severe heatwaves have broken records in France and Britain as parts of Italy are suffering from drought and Spain battles wildfires that have left hundreds of people homeless.

The heat wave that started earlier in the week intensified on Friday, according to the National Weather Service, with temperatures reaching new highs from London to Madrid.

The record-breaking heat coincides with scientists’ warnings that heat waves will be stronger and earlier than usual due to climate change.

Firefighters have put out fires in several parts of Spain, including the northwestern Sierra de la Culebra, where the wildfires burned up to 7,000 hectares (17,297 acres) of land and about 200 people escaped their homes. More than 3,000 people have been evacuated in a raging fire near the Puy du Fou theme park in central Spain.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez praised firefighters risking their lives on the frontlines of the fires on Friday as temperatures are expected to exceed 35 degrees Celsius in most areas and 40 degrees Celsius in some areas.

stay home

In France, by Friday afternoon, more than half of all French departments had warmed to the highest or second highest heatwave warning level.

Students have been instructed to stay at home from departments on red alert levels, and the Department of Health has launched a special heatwave hotline.

Most countries in the Southwest are expected to hit 40C, issuing a warning for the vulnerable.

Matthieu Sorel, a climatologist at the Meteorological Agency Meteo France, said it was the fastest heatwave recorded in France since 1947.

He called out-of-season weather an indicator of climate change because many regions are likely to break monthly or historical record highs.

Meteo France expects temperatures to peak on Saturday and then drop slowly.

France’s Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon told reporters in Vienna, near southeastern Lyon, that the hospital is in acceptable condition but is keeping pace with demand.

In 2003, special measures were taken in a nursing home for the elderly who remained in memory of the fatal heatwave in France. Water is being sprayed to cool the building, and residents are circulating through air-conditioned rooms.

He was caring for a lot more elderly people than usual. It’s tough for them. They are often alone, physically exhausted and unable to act independently, said Sarah Jalabert, a visiting nurse from the Tarn department.

In the province of Gironde, which includes Bordeaux, authorities said all public events will be banned from 2:00 PM (1200 GMT) on Friday, either outdoors or in air-conditioned venues. This measure will be extended to the entire region.

Although official air monitor PrevAir has reported levels exceeding recommended limits in several areas, speed limits in several areas, including those around Paris, have been reduced to limit concentrations of harmful smog or ozone in the heat.

Paris police chief Didier Lallement said on Saturday that only the least polluting vehicles in Paris could be driven due to fine dust.

Grid operator RTE said that increased use of fans and air conditioners is also increasing power consumption.

weather change

The heat wave that spread from North Africa through Spain is also affecting Italy and Britain.

Several towns in northern Italy have announced water rations and the Lombardy region may declare a state of emergency as record drought threatens harvests.

The UK Meteorological Agency recorded the hottest day of the year with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius on Friday afternoon, meteorologists said.

Temperatures in the UK surpassed 28 degrees on Wednesday and 29.5 degrees on Thursday, breaking new records for the third day in a row.

Utilitalia, a coalition of Italian utility companies, warned this week that the country’s longest river, Po, is experiencing its worst drought in 70 years, leaving much of its vast northern waterway completely dry.

Experts have warned that the high temperatures are due to a worrisome climate change trend.

Heatwaves are starting earlier as a result of climate change, said Clare Nullis, spokesperson for the World Meteorological Organization in Geneva.

“What we’re seeing today is, unfortunately, a preview of the future if concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere continue to rise and push global warming to 2 degrees from pre-industrial levels,” she added.

