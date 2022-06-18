UK heatwave: 32.4C heat record confirms hottest day for three consecutive days





Cooler weather continues across the UK after temperatures soared to 32.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, the hottest day of the year for the third straight day.

The Bureau of Meteorology said Norfolk’s Santon Downham recorded the highest temperature at 32.7C, while Heathrow Airport and West London’s Kew Gardens both recorded 32.4C.

However, temperatures will drop sharply over the weekend and thunderstorms will occur in many areas.

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) has issued a Level 3 Heat Health Alert in London and east and southeast England to protect health services.

The high temperatures allowed men in every enclosure at Ascot Racecourse to take off their jackets and ties at the end of the traditional royal carriage procession.

3 days heat warning issued due to heat wave

Images of Bournemouth Beach show crowds arriving from 6am to sunbathe. Pools, parks and beaches are full across South and East England.

Network Rail has warned that train service could be disrupted due to impacts on infrastructure such as overhead power lines.

Meteorological Department forecaster Annie Shuttleworth said: Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to be much cooler in central and central England with the biggest changes.

On Saturday, it gets closer to 16 degrees Celsius or 17 degrees Celsius, so it’s about 15 degrees cooler. There will be relatively constant rain in parts of the Midland. Rain was also expected in parts of Wales.

The highest recorded June temperature in the UK was 35.6 degrees Celsius at Mayflower Park in Southampton in June 1976, and forecasters don’t expect to break that record this week.

As the weather warms up, a new study commissioned by the Royal Lifeboats (RNLI) shows that 35 million people are planning to visit the UK’s beaches and beaches between this summer and now and September.

Cars line up to park on Boscombe beach in Dorset.

Gabbi Batchelor, Water Safety Training Manager at RNLI, said:

It is important for anyone visiting the coast to understand the risks to the environment. The air temperature is warm but the water temperature is dangerously cold, so it is unpredictable, especially in early summer, when the risk of cold water shock is greatly increased.

When in trouble in the water, they float to live. Lie on your back and use your arms and legs to float in the water. Control your breathing and then ask for help or swim to a safe place. In a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 for the Coast Guard.

