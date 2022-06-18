US removes relative of Venezuelan Maduro from sanctions list | Political news





Former national treasurer Carlos Erik Malpica Flores was blacklisted in 2017 for undermining democracy.

The United States has lifted sanctions against an aide to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, weeks after Washington said it was taking steps to encourage dialogue between the Maduros government and Venezuela’s US-backed opposition.

The US Treasury Department confirmed on Friday that it removed Carlos Erik Malpica Flores, Venezuela’s former national treasurer, from a blacklist he was placed on in 2017 for undermining democracy.

Malpica Flores also held a senior position with the national oil company PDVSA and is the nephew of First Lady Cilia Flores.

The move follows a meeting between a delegation of senior US officials and Maduro in Caracas in March that was seen as an attempt to launch negotiations between the government and Venezuelan opposition politicians.

Last month, the Biden administration also decided to ease some economic sanctions against Venezuela as part of this effort to encourage talks. Two senior US government officials told The Associated Press at the time that Malpica Flores would be removed from the sanctions list.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week he believed talks would resume soon in Mexico City between the government and the opposition led by Juan Guaido, and offered further sanctions relief if Maduro compromised.

But Washington also excluded Maduro from the recent Summit of the Americas, as well as the presidents of Nicaragua and Cuba, drawing criticism from other leaders in the region.

Analysts have also pointed out that US President Joe Bidens’ efforts to tackle migration in the Americas could be complicated by the exclusion of Venezuela, in particular, from those talks.

More than 6 million people have fled the country in recent years amid growing violence, poverty and a devastating socio-economic crisis, according to the United Nations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/6/17/us-removes-relative-of-venezuelas-maduro-from-sanctions-list The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos