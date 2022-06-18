Britain again recorded the hottest day of the year as the British enjoyed the sunshine.





ITV news correspondent Dan Rivers reports how public health has been impacted as temperatures soar across the country.

Many Britons are basking in the sun soaring above 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) as the UK records its hottest day of the year for the third straight day.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the mercury reached 32.4C (90F) at Heathrow Airport shortly after noon on Friday, and could reach 34C (93F) further in parts of the southeast. Berkshire records. The highest temperature this year was set for three days in a row. Last Thursday, a high of 29.5C (85.1F) in Northolt, west London, surpassed a high of 28.2C (82.76F) in Kew Gardens. on wednesday. The Bureau of Meteorology noted a significant difference in temperature further north, with Glasgow recording a temperature of 13.7C (56.7F) at the same point.

A mercury soaring in the UK has issued thermal health alerts for parts of the country and Network Rail has warned that warm weather could disrupt service. Meteorological Agency spokeswoman Stephen Dixon said: “One thing we are watching is Royal Ascot. The daily high is 32.8C, measured in the Reading area near Royal Ascot. The temperature was recorded on June 21, 2017 .

He added: In today’s reading, it looks like it’s going to be around 31 degrees Celsius, but I wouldn’t rule out the possibility that it will definitely get close to that record after it climbs to 32 degrees Celsius, but it will be pretty close on the hottest day. Royal Ascot in Records. Due to the expected high temperatures, men in all enclosures in Ascot were allowed to take off their jackets and ties at the end of the traditional royal carriage procession.

Britain’s warmest June temperature. Credit: PA

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) has issued a Level 3 Heat Health Alert in London, East and South East England to protect health care. UKHSA’s Agostinho Sousa told BBC Breakfast that the alert is to inform partners that they need to prepare their services for increased demand due to rising temperatures. He also has Level 2 currently active in Southwest and East England, alerting partners to be prepared for service in case they need to take action if temperatures rise. The current situation is stable and temperatures are expected to drop tomorrow.

The British enjoy the sunshine. Credit: PA

Network Rail warned that heat could cause service delays and disruptions on Friday, which could sag overhead wires and bend steel rails, and advises citizens to check before traveling. We cannot change the weather, but we can change our plans depending on the weather, the website says. Sun worshipers have little time left to enjoy the sunny weather.

Prime Minister Dixon said the heat wave would soon end as temperatures drop as a cold front from the north drops and rains all day Saturday across most of central England and Wales. However, those hoping to chase the sun when the heat wave is over can expect hot temperatures to continue on the south coast. On the UK’s southernmost coast, temperatures are expected to reach 31 degrees Celsius in parts of the UK’s southernmost coast tomorrow, Dixon added. Coral Bookmaker has cut the odds to 1-2 (in even numbers) this month, ending with the hottest June on record in the UK. The highest recorded June temperature in the UK was 35.6C (95F) at Mayflower Park in Southampton in June 1976, and forecasters don’t expect to break that record this week.

