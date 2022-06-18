So, where can Eurovision 2023 be held in the UK and how much will it cost?





Eurovision could return to England following the organizers’ decision that current champions Ukraine, unfortunately, cannot host due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

It’s clearly something no one expected, but there was admirable excitement about the Song Contest, which will likely return to the UK for the first time in 25 years.

As discussions begin between the European Broadcasting Union and the BBC about potentially hosting the 2023 event, everything we know so far, including which cities can host and how much it will cost there is…

Remind me of what happened at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

Ukraine was named the winner of the 2022 Song Contest along with the track Stefania by the Kalush Orchestras last month.

England’s Sam Ryder finished second with his track Space Man, the best result of the competition in 24 years.

In Turin, Sam took first place in the jury’s vote, but won the overall after showing symbolic support in the popular vote, where the Ukrainian Kalusi Orchestra took first place with 631 points.

Kalusi Orchestra celebrating Eurovision victory in Turin

Photo Alliance via Getty Images

As the winner, Ukraine was slated to host the competition next year, but the Russian invasion has raised many doubts about its feasibility until the EBU officially announces the 2023 competition on 17 June.

What did the EBU say about the UK hosting Eurovision in 2023?

Following Ukraine’s victory, EBU, together with Ukrainian state broadcaster UA:PBC, conducted a full assessment and feasibility study to see if it could proceed in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

However, EBU shared the sadness and disappointment that the contest could not be held in Ukraine next year after going through all the scenarios with the network.

EBU has been supporting UA:PBC in all areas since the invasion. UA:PBC will ensure that this support continues so that it can maintain the essential services it provides to Ukrainians.

As a result of this decision, in order to ensure continuity of events according to the rules, EBU will now begin discussions with this year’s runner-up the BBC, potentially hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK. .

It is our full intention that Ukraine’s victory will be reflected in next year’s show. This will be our priority when discussing with the final host.

What did the BBC say?

After seeing the announcement, the BBC issued a statement. The statement said: Obviously, this is not the situation everyone wants. attache [the EBUs] Once a decision is made, we will of course discuss the BBC hosting the Eurovision Song Contest.

It should be noted, however, that nothing has been finalized yet, as the EBU and BBC have not yet begun discussions.

What did Ukraine say about development?

Ukrainian public broadcaster UA:PBC said the presidents of Eurovision were disappointed that the event could not be held next year and demanded that negotiations for a new location be put on hold.

In a statement, the EBU argued that Ukraine had denied the right to host Eurovision 2023 after analyzing the security situation in the war-torn country.

UA:PBC’s Managing Director, Mykola Chernotytskyi, said: “We are disappointed with EBU’s decision.

During this month, many people from Ukraine have made every effort to meet the conditions for hosting Eurovision in our country. Of course, security comes first.

UA Team: PBC, state and local authorities have done a thorough job and provided a variety of options.

Regrettably, for making such an absurd remark, we are asking our partners to further negotiate.

The broadcaster’s statement detailed the meeting on June 14, when Ukraine organizers met representatives of the EBU and the competition itself.

They discussed security issues and three potential hosting locations in Lviv, Zakarpattia on the Hungarian-Slovakian border, and Kyiv.

The statement continues: As a reminder, the Kalush Orchestra has won the right to host the Song Contest next year after winning Eurovision 2022 in Turin, Ukraine.

As a member of the European Broadcasting Union, UA:PBC guarantees the selection and participation of Ukrainian representatives in the Eurovision Song Contest, is the official broadcaster of the competition, and organizes the competition in the following year if Ukraine wins.

Ukraine’s Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko also issued a statement on Telegram criticizing the EBU’s decision.

This is quickly becoming the appropriate diplomatic course.

While the British Parliament released a delightful press release on how to host Eurovision, Ukraine’s culture minister posted on Telegram demanding that his country host it. If the BBC/UK presenter undermines Ukraine, we suggest it. pic.twitter.com/udh4sQ8CDi

— Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) June 17, 2022

We honestly obtained Eurovision and met all the conditions within the deadlines for the holding approval process in Ukraine, he wrote.

“Holding Eurovision 2023 in Ukraine is a strong signal to the world currently supporting Ukraine,” he said, calling for further negotiations. We will ask for a change in this decision because we believe we will be able to deliver on all our commitments, as we have resonated with the Eurovision Broadcasting Union over and over again. [sic].

How much does the UK and BBC cost to host Eurovision?

It is unclear whether the BBC will have to pay for the contest out of its currently allocated license fees or provide additional funding.

According to the official Eurovision website, host broadcasters usually donate between $10 million and $20 million, depending on local circumstances and available resources.

The host city is also expected to contribute to hosting the event.

Broadcasters who broadcast the contest from each country also donate a total of $6.2 million to the contest.

The UK is already spending more on Eurovision than most participants as it is already part of the so-called Big 5 countries along with France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

They are the highest paid EBU members who provide significant funding to the contest each year, and as a result, automatically enter the contest finals.

So what did the British government say?

Downing Street said it would welcome Eurovision to be held in the UK next year.

Spokesperson Boris Johnson said Ukraine’s victory was well worth it and the government was overwhelmingly hoping for the tournament to be held there.

The spokesperson said he welcomed the opportunity to host a broadcast here in the UK in collaboration with Ukraine and the BBC.

No. 10 added that if the contest were held in the UK, they would want to reflect Ukraine’s rich culture, heritage and creativity.

Has the 2nd country hosted Eurovision before?

The tradition of the winning country hosting the following year’s song contest was established in 1958, but there have been many instances in the past in the past that this did not happen, usually due to the cost of hosting it in recent years.

England hosted the Games in the Netherlands in 1960, France in 1963, Monaco in 1972 and Luxembourg in 1974.

The Netherlands also intervened to host the 1980 Israeli Games.

When was the last time the UK hosted Eurovision?

Th UK last hosted Eurovision in 1998 and won a contest a year ago with Katrina and Waves Love Shine A Light.

Katrina And The Waves won the 1997 UK Eurovision Song Contest with Love Shine A Light.

Rebecca Naden – PA Images via Getty Images

It also held events in 1968, 1977 and 1982 after winning the previous year’s contest.

England was also one of four co-winners in 1969, but failed to host the 1970 competition after voting for the Netherlands.

In its 8-year hosting period, the UK has actually hosted more Eurovisions in the competition than any other country.

Where has Eurovision been previously held in the UK?

London was the host city in 1960, 1963, 1968 and 1977.

Edinburgh hosted the event in 1972, traveling to Brighton in 1974 and Harrogate in 1982.

The most recent competition was held in Birmingham in 1998.

So where will the 2023 event be held?

London, Glasgow, Manchester, Cardiff, Aberdeen and Leeds are already determining venues.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: “London citizens will welcome Eurovision with open arms.”

We are ready to support and support Ukraine by hosting a competition that pays tribute to and pays tribute to the people of Ukraine and celebrates the best of Britain.

Londoners will welcome Eurovision with open arms.

We are ready to support and support Ukraine by hosting a competition that pays tribute to and pays tribute to the people of Ukraine and celebrates the best of Britain. https://t.co/J5ODlcOiuv

— Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) 17 June,

The event can be held at the O2 Arena with a capacity of 20,000 or the OVO Wembley Arena with a capacity of 12,500.

Scotland’s Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that he supports Glasgow as the home of the contest.

But I can think of a perfect place on the banks of the River Clyde!! @scotgov is happy to discuss it with the BBC, @GlasgowCC @EBU_HQ and others.

Glasgow’s OVO Hydro stadium is rumored to be the best place to host UK competitions.

In a second tweet, Ms Sturgeon added: In fact, there may be several places in Scotland.

Kevin Stewart, MSP for the Scottish National Party at Aberdeen Central, describes his city as where it should be, adding: Our city will be a huge Eurovision host.

Sacha Lord, Night Economic Advisor to the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) and co-founder of the Parklife Festival, added:

We’ve been known worldwide for our music and I’m sure the right people will give us full support to make it a reality.

@Eurovision Bringing @bbceurovision to Greater Manchester 2023 will be a huge undertaking for our urban area.

We are known worldwide for our music and we are confident that the right people will give full support to make this possible. #Eurovision2023

— Sacha Lord (@Sacha_Lord) June 17, 2022

Welsh Labor MP Kevin Brennan supported Cardiff in a tweet, saying Eurovision should be held at the Cardiff Principality Stadium with 70,000 party attendees (roof closed).

Obviously Eurovision should be held at Principality Stadium (closed roof) Cardiff with 70,000 party attendees.

— Kevin Brennan MP (@KevinBrennanMP) June 17, 2022

Representatives from Leeds said the city had already contacted the government and the BBC about bidding for the contest.

A joint statement from Leeds City Council Chairman James Lewis and Leeds City Council Economics and Culture Executive Jonathan Pryor said: Eurovision 2016 at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

Given that we’re halfway through the Leeds 2023 Year of Culture, there’s no better time than this.

Of course, Leeds are actively pushing ahead with hosting Eurovision 2023. @LEEDS_2023 As well as being in the middle of culture, West Yorkshire is proud to be home to a large and historic Ukrainian population, it is an honor to host Eurovision of Ukraine. here!

— Jonathan Pryor (@Jonathan_Pryor) June 17, 2022

Glasgow is currently the preferred bookmaker for hosting events. William Hill’s odds are 4/7 and London’s is 10/3.

What does this mean for the 2024 convention?

If Britain hosts the event next year, the 2023 champions could face a difficult situation as to whether they will seize a chance to host in 2024 or not allow Ukraine’s turn.

As the Russian invasion continues, it is unclear what will happen in Ukraine going forward.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously promised that someday the war-torn city of Mariupol will host a Eurovision song contest.

Ukraine has hosted the competition twice in the capital Kyiv, once at the Sports Palace in 2005 and at the International Exhibition Center in 2017.

